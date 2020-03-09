Natasha Romanoff’s Family Dynamic Becomes Clearer in Final Trailer for Black Widow

The forthcoming Marvel Studios Black Widow standalone film has a new trailer that clarifies a few things about Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johansson) Russian roots.

The film is a prequel that has a shifting timeline, some of it taking place well before Marvel’s The Avengers. The exact time timeline of the film, however, is still not clear. What is known for sure is that Natasha returns to Russia in order to reconnect with her family of spies while also confronting her dark past.

Florence Pugh (Midsommar) has a pronounced presence in the new trailer, playing Natasha’s feisty younger sister. David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Rachel Weisz (The Favourite) play her parents. While her family is made up of deadly spies, it doesn’t stop them from having the same ridiculous arguments as the rest of us (“Stop slouching!” orders Natasha’s mother at the dinner table. “You’re going to get a back hunch.”)

Check out the latest trailer for Black Widow below before its theatrical release on May 1.