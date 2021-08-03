Brendan Fraser's Comeback Tour Continues with Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers

With his celebrated return to big mainstream films kicked off by Steven Soderbergh’s No Sudden Move this summer, and a starring role in Darren Aronofsky’s upcoming The Whale on the way, Brendan Fraser continues his cinema hot streak by joining both Martin Scorsese’s highly-anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon and the Legendary comedy film Brothers.

Deadline reports that the Mummy star with appear as lawyer WS Hamilton alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone in Scorsese’s adaptation of David Grann’s nonfiction book of the same name, which is currently in production. The story is set in Oklahoma in the 1920s, surrounding a series of murders in Osage Nation. The book was adapted for the screen by Eric Roth (The Inside, A Star is Born, Dune).

Additionally, Fraser has been added to the cast of Max Barbakow’s next comedy following last year’s Sundance hit Palm Springs. While his role and the logline of the film are both being kept under wraps, he will star alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close. The script was written by Macon Blair (I Don’t Feel at Home in this World Anymore) and Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder).

After more than a decade out of the spotlight, appearing in smaller films and television roles such as Doom Patrol and The Affair, Fraser’s cinema comeback has been widely cheered by the filmgoing masses, his absence from the mainstream deeply felt. We’ve all been due for a Brendanaissance.