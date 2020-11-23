The 25 Best Movies on Cinemax Right Now

HBO Max may have begun dominating the Max title among movie streaming apps since its release, but before it burst onto the scene, Max Go was one of the premium ways to watch movies. While its website is still active, the Cinemax streaming companion has since taken a backseat to the HBO parent streamer. That doesn’t mean, however, that Cinemax isn’t still offering up hundreds of great movies. From great action flicks, war movies, and westerns to comedy and drama, the premium channel still has the hits. In our curation efforts, we’ve skipped over Max After Dark options, so those after “Skinamax” offerings will have to venture into that territory on their own. Let us know whether Bikini Avengers or College Coeds vs. Zombie Housewives need to make the list.



Year: 2015

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Crimson Peak is a deeply human picture where the ghouls shuffling in the back of del Toro’s mind happily serve as window dressing instead of as antagonists. People, not monsters, have always been del Toro’s central fascination. He just happens to have a pronounced fetish for all things ectoplasmic and phantasmagoric, though his supernatural tastes match his preference in thespians. Here, he has assembled the comely trio of Mia Wasikowska, Tom Hiddleston and Jessica Chastain to play out his film’s mortal conflicts, which makes good sense: In del Toro’s world, the dead necessarily look just as stunning as the living. Sue the man for placing high aesthetic value on the visual scheme of the fiends haunting his pictures. Like The Devil’s Backbone, used here as del Toro’s self-reference point, Crimson Peak takes the “haunting” part to heart, with a ghost yarn wrapped up in Victorian-era romance that’d make du Maurier, Brontë, Bava, and Perrault beam with pride from beyond the grave. —Andy Crump





Year: 1994

Director: Alex Proyas

The ’90s shook up action movies, comic books, music. Marvel Comics was going bankrupt and facing down open rebellion by creators who decided to jump ship rather than sign away their original characters. The ’roided out, bare-chested, machinegun-in-each-hand ’80s action star was so played out that Arnold Schwarzenegger was sending it up himself in 1993’s Last Action Hero. Punk was evolving into industrial-metal and grunge. Hot Topic was expanding to a local mall near you. Somehow, The Crow exists right in the middle of all of those trends. Its every sensibility is a ’90s trend in every conceivable way: Gothic punk, grunge, guns-akimbo action, black on black on black color palette, and a gritty hero. For that reason, it is dated, but for its un-self-conscious story of a disastrously sexy revenant rocker returning from the grave to avenge his own murder, it is timeless.The Crow is a rip-roaring and proudly adolescent action movie whose central premise is that revenge is awesome and grief is kinda hot. Twenty-five years after its debut, it remains a perennial favorite, a ’90s touchstone, and a movie that might be either really great or really stupid, but is definitely unforgettable, inseparable from the time it came out and the grim season in which it’s set. —Kenneth Lowe





Year: 1992

Director: James Foley

Surely somewhere on the Internet there’s a catalog of all the potboiler plays that have been turned into lifeless movies, wherein their minimal settings came off as flat rather than intimate or claustrophobic, and the surgically written prose came off as stilted rather than impassioned. Glengarry Glen Ross is the exception and the justification for all noble stage-to-screen attempts since. This adaptation of David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize winning play about workingman’s inhumanity to workingman still crackles today, and its best lines (there are many) have become ingrained in the angrier sections of our collective zeitgeist. James Foley directs the playwright’s signature cadence better than the man himself, and the all-star cast give performances they’ve each only hoped to match since. Mamet, for his part, managed to elevate his already stellar material with his screenplay, adding the film’s most iconic scene, the oft-quoted Blake speech brilliantly delivered by Alec Baldwin. This is a film worthy of a cup of coffee—and, as we know, coffee is for closers only. —Bennett Webber





Year: 1994

Director: Ben Stiller

Directed by Ben Stiller (who also stars), Reality Bites centers on four friends (Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Janeane Garofalo, Steve Zahn) who live in Houston and have just recently graduated college. This film covers a range of classic twenty-something dilemmas, including how we handle those dreams of achieving something big, coming out of the closet to your parents and dealing with STDs. Of course, there’s the whole “long-time friends who realize they might have feelings for each other” thing, as well, though I suppose that can happen in any decade. —Michael Burgin



Year: 2013

Director: Ron Howard

James Hunt (Chris Hemsworth) is a charming ne’er-do-well. He’s lazy, an alcoholic and oversexed. In the first moment of the film, he stumbles into a hospital waiting room, barefoot and covered in blood. He’s just arrived from a nasty racing accident. A nurse takes him to an examination room to tend his wounds and wouldn’t you just know it—they end up having sex. Hunt lives for the moment, which is one of the reasons he’s such a good driver. Niki Lauda (played with precision by Daniel Brühl) lacks Hunt’s instincts but makes up for them with hard work. Though he doesn’t have as many victories or sponsors as Hunt, Lauda buys his way onto a Formula One team and proceeds to demonstrate his expertise by outsmarting the team’s mechanics. Lauda can tell what’s wrong with a car just by sitting in it. In order to win, he has made it his business to know all the statistics, machinery and laws governing his sport. If Ron Howard’s film was just about cars, the film’s 123 minutes might prove a pretty tedious drive. It’s not just about cars, though—it’s about how we interact with people different from ourselves, what we learn from them, and how those experiences can enrich our lives. As a result, Rush is worth the trip.—Lee Tyler

20.



Year: 1962

Director: John Frankenheimer

In today’s political climate, John Frankenheimer’s The Manchurian Candidate is as timely as ever. Made when Cold War tensions were rising, the Vietnam War just saw its second tripling of U.S. ground troops and the political atmosphere was stifling with Communist allegations, Frankenheimer’s film feels relevant even now. Rich with strong political commentary, and bolstered by powerful performances (Sinatra giving, perhaps, the greatest performance of his career, supported by an especially frightening Angela Lansbury), the film is still thrilling as it shoulders such heavy themes as individual liberty versus the nature of freedom. Gorgeously shot and framed, especially in the final scenes at Madison Square Garden, The Manchurian Candidate ranks alongside Kubrick’s Dr. Strangelove and Siegel’s Invasion of the Body Snatchers, leaving no stone unturned in its examination of conspiracy and tensions between political ideologues. —Nelson Maddaloni



Year: 1974

Director: Sidney Lumet

A legendary actor in his own right, Albert Finney still holds the distinction of being the only Hercule Poirot performance that’s nominated for an Oscar. In director Sidney Lumet’s graceful yet surprisingly gritty star-studded 1974 adaptation of Murder on The Orient Express, Finney’s take on Poirot is that of an eccentric oddball who’s predictably excellent at solving crimes, but is a bit weird and ill at ease when it comes to interacting with people on a social level. He’s also brash, somewhat impulsive, and doesn’t suffer fools lightly. Tony Randall might come closest to creating a comedy character out of Poirot, but it’s Finney’s exaggerated mannerisms that truly resemble Peter Sellers’ Clousau on a sheer performance level. Since Lumet is a director who loves digging deep into each character, him and Finney must have come to the conclusion that any person whose life revolves around so much murder must eventually turn into a bit of a weirdo. Traditionalist Poirot fans are not very fond of this performance, but for those who are not familiar with the character, it comes across as fascinating and refreshing—as does the Agatha Christie adaptation. —Oktay Ege Kozak



Year: 2014

Director: David Wain

They Came Together is director David Wain’s giddily absurd, brilliant dissection of romantic comedy tropes. Wain and co-screenwriter Michael Showalter take the baseline structure of a typical rom-com and intentionally fill it with inane, vague details to expose how so many similar movies pretty much only adhere to a paint-by-numbers formula, hoping to extract some degree of charm out of the “hot but accessible and quirky” casting. Their script requires our hapless but lovable leads (Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd, having a blast as they mug for the cameras) to be attracted to each other after the obligatory introduction in which they despise one another. Their mutual point of magnetism: They both like fiction books. This biting spoof is full of digs like this, from the obnoxious cliché of New York City being a third character in the story—repeated 20-something times—to the way the dialogue points out how each of the best friend characters fit certain strict archetypes. As opposed to Wain and Showalter’s ’80s camp movie parody Wet Hot American Summer, demonstrating the duo’s clear affinity for the films they skewered, one wonders just how much they hate the kinds of cookie-cutter rom-coms they go after, if they’re being mean-spirited or just honest about films of which they’ve obviously seen a lot. —Oktay Ege Kozak



Year: 1985

Director: Dan O’Bannon

One of the greatest zombie films of all time, from the year that undoubtedly was the greatest year in zombie history, The Return of the Living Dead is a perennial classic that begs to be a late night selection for your Halloween party—likely after everyone has had a few drinks. This film was deeply influential on the genre in the ‘80s, for the first time establishing the idea that zombies specifically craved human brains, but it’s also just a blast in terms of its silly characters and outstanding practical effects. Even more so than in Night of the Demons, the camp value of the 1980s pop culture references and fashion is at its zenith here, but the campiness of these aspects is balanced by genuinely hilarious comedy and effects that are still appreciably gross all these years later. It’s even set to one of the most gloriously hard-rocking soundtracks of the era … and yes, there’s nudity. Lots of nudity. Don’t say you weren’t warned, but this is one of the most wildly entertaining films you can put on at any Halloween party.— Jim Vorel



Year: 2003

Director: Thomas McCarthy

One of the early breakout roles for Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage was this warm, funny story of a reclusive man who moves into an abandoned train depot. Director Thomas McCarthy has made a career of caring deeply for his characters in films like The Visitor and Win Win, and here it’s to slowly convince Dinklage’s Finbar McBride that his low view of humanity might just be wrong. It’s a contemplative, tender, hilarious film that feels both real and uplifting. If only George R.R. Martin would give Tyrion this kind of break.—Josh Jackson

15.



Year: 1974

Director: Michael Cimino

Clint Eastwood was so impressed with filmmaker Michael Cimino’s talent, showcased in the Dirty Harry sequel Magnum Force, that he hired Cimino to make his directorial debut with the buddy crime movie Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, starring Jeff Bridges opposite Eastwood. It’s a solid, modest picture and features gorgeous widescreen cinematography of the Montana countryside. A charming bank heist film with lots of heart and a killer central relationship, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot is almost as good as its wild title.—Derek Hil



Year: 1979

Director: Walter Hill

Walter Hill’s The Warriors is the cinematic exploration of what a Mad Max-style post-apocalyptic future might look like if it existed right alongside our own urbanized populace, on the fringes and outside the notice of polite society. Set on the mean streets of late ‘70s New York, back when the city was known for its mortality rate as much as its tourist destinations, The Warriors is an action-meditation on tribalism, honor and respect. After an influential gang leader is gunned down during a peace summit, blame is falsely placed on the titular Warriors, who must survive a gauntlet of deadly foes standing between them and their home on Coney Island. It’s those colorful tribal groups that are the film’s highlight, each bedecked in their own colors and of varying capabilities, from the all-girl Lizzies to the murderous Rogues to the absurdity of the face-painted, bat-wielding “Baseball Furies.” In the years since 1979, The Warriors has become an essential cult film for its portrayal of how youth culture of the ‘70s elected to leave society behind and go underground, reemerging as something completely new. —Jim Vorel





Year: 2010

Director: Debra Granik

Watching Winter’s Bone is like entering into an entirely different world, vividly capturing the sights and sounds of the Ozark mountains in a way that’s stylized yet feels completely natural to the setting. But that’s all just beautiful wrapping around Jennifer Lawrence’s stunning performance as a 17-year-old raising her two younger siblings, supporting her mother, and trying to find the whereabouts of her deadbeat father before their house is taken away. Debra Granik takes this search plotline in dreadful new directions, and while Lawrence may end up battered by her community and nearly starved by an indifferent society, she never loses her dignity. Winter’s Bone is simultaneously the most depressing and uplifting film of the year, showing us the worst of humanity without ever giving in to it. —Sean Gandert



Year: 2004

Director: James Wan

Whether you love or hate entries in the so-called “torture porn” subgenre of horror, one at least has to admit how influential Saw was, not only in the films it so clearly inspired but in the fact that it gave us a first look at director James Wan. If not for Saw, we wouldn’t have everything from Insidious (not on Netflix) to The Conjuring (not on Netflix) to even Furious 7, which proved that Wan is now a major Hollywood director. The first of the Saw films isn’t even all that “torture”-heavy; rather, it’s more of a criminal mystery of figuring out how these poor characters ended up in such a terrible predicament and who’s thrusting these terrible choices on them. A little overwrought and twisty, perhaps, but still a grounded story compared to the increasingly crazy and gimmick-heavy nature of the many sequels. —Jim Vorel



Year: 1979

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Let’s invoke Truffaut, because his spirit feels as relevant to a discussion of Francis Ford Coppola’s baleful adaptation of Joseph Conrad’s Heart of Darkness as to a discussion of a war film like Paths of Glory, and to considering war films in general. Maybe, if we take Truffaut at his word, Apocalypse Now can’t help but endorse war merely through the act of recreating it as art. Maybe that doesn’t stop the film from conveying Coppola’s driving theses: War turns men into monsters, leads them on a descent into a primal, lawless state of mind, and war is itself hell, an ominous phrase now made into cliché by dint of gross overuse between 1979 and today. If the film innately sanctions war by depiction, it does not sanction war’s impact on the humanity of its participants. In fact, Apocalypse Now remains one of the most profound illustrations of the corrosive effect nation-sanctioned violence has on a person’s spirit and psyche. It’s cute that in 40 years later we’re OK with quoting this movie in gratingly awful AT&T commercials, or repurposing its period backdrop for the sake of making King Kong happen for contemporary audiences for a second time, but there’s nothing cute, or even all that quotable, about it. Apocalypse Now sears, sickens and scars, branding itself in our memories as only the grimmest displays of human depravity truly can. —Andy Crump



Year: 1996

Director: Billy Bob Thornton

I once read that in Greek mythic tragedy, once you understand the setup and the characters, everything that will happen in the drama is already determined. All that remains is for everything to play itself out. From very early on in the film, Sling Blade feels just that way. Everything that happens in the film must happen—could not do other than happen. And yet watching it unfold is a thing of beauty.—Michael Dunaway





Year: 1973

Director: Sidney Lumet

You could have a great debate about who had the best acting decade between Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Gene Hackman, Jon Voight, and Dustin Hoffman, and while my vote goes to Nicholson (with Hoffman a close second), Pacino has a terrific argument. In Serpico, he plays the complicated figure of a detective who went undercover to rat out corrupt cops. His decision to turn against his own is as fraught as you might imagine, and he faces death at every turn from cops who’d love to shut him up. It’s an exciting street drama with the decrepit-yet-energetic look of urban ‘70s films. —Shane Ryan





Year: 2010

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese’s adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s pulp thriller is a brainy and compelling take on that most hoary of film genres: psychological horror. Equal parts parable and cautionary tale, Shutter Island is an expertly-paced thriller that feels far shorter and more exhilarating than its lengthy runtime suggests. Federal marshal Teddy Daniels (Leonardo DiCaprio dressed to the nines as a scenery-devouring g-man) is sent to the eponymous isle—a maximum security mental-ward-cum-penitentiary off the New England coast called Ashecliffe—to investigate a criminally insane prisoner’s disappearance. It’s quickly apparent that there’s something amiss about this case, and a palpable sense of foreboding bleeds through Scorsese’s gorgeous and ominous establishing shots: brick buildings loom against murky skies, the prisoners’ screams echo through the facility’s crumbling corridors, and Daniels, a WWII veteran, is haunted by vivid and surreal flashbacks to his dead wife and the liberation of the Dachau concentration camp. Scorsese’s knack for getting his audiences emotionally invested in the ride fosters a near-voyeuristic thrill at seeing DiCaprio (ravenous for what might well be an Oscar nod) break down, so the fragments of his psyche can be sorted out along with the plot. Which is why Scorsese hasn’t just crafted an admirable thriller—he’s damn near made the genre his own.—Michael Saba



Year: 1964

Director: Blake Edwards

Amazing to think that when the first film in the Pink Panther series was made, it was intended as a vehicle for its top-billed star David Niven. Wisely, director Blake Edwards realized the true star of the show was the bumbling French policeman Inspector Clouseau, as embodied by the brilliant Peter Sellers. So, they rushed another film into production (it was released in the States a mere three months after The Pink Panther) and comedy greatness was born. Ever the sport, Sellers quite literally threw himself into the part, crashing and stumbling through his investigation of murder and mangling the English language each step of the way. Try as they might to recapture the fire of this first sequel, nothing quite matched the freewheeling spirit of A Shot in the Dark. —Robert Ham





Year: 1968

Director: Franklin J. Schaffner

“What will he find out there, doctor?” “His destiny” That’s what the conservative ape scientist Dr. Zaius (Maurice Evans) tells compassionate ape “veterinarian” Dr. Zira (Kim Hunter) at the end of the original Planet of the Apes, as misanthropic astronaut George Taylor (Charlton Heston) sets out into the Forbidden Zone of this topsy-turvy planet—where intelligent, talking apes are the dominant species and humans are dumb beasts—in order to find out what really happened to his species. Unless you were living under a rock for the last 50 years, you know exactly what he will find. But why does Zaius call this literally earth-shattering revelation Taylor’s destiny, and not his past, which is technically the case? The answer for that lies within Zaius’s role in the ape society. Unlike all other apes, Zaius knows the history of the painful and complex relationship between apes and humans. He knows how humans’ natural attraction to war, persecution, prejudice and cruelty sealed their eventual doom, and is (perhaps vainly) attempting to keep that “intellectual virus” from spreading to his beloved apes. He knows that once an intelligent human like Taylor has a chance to restart yet another attempt at civilization for his species, the same ugliness and destruction that comes with his inner nature will certainly plague his descendants. Therefore, he knows that Taylor will find both his past and his future on that beach. Today, the Planet of the Apes franchise is still going strong. The timeless appeal of these films stems from the fact that they explore high-concept themes, like the inherent viciousness and frailty of human nature, with brutal clarity, told with a refreshing lack of condescension and philosophical hand-holding. By presenting a fable world where what we now consider to be animals are dominating humankind, they hold a mirror to our ugliness, arrogance and, just maybe, our chance for redemption. Co-written by Twilight Zone co-creator Rod Serling, the sci-fi fable structure of the novel’s adaptation fits Serling’s sensibilities so impeccably that the original Planet of the Apes might be the closest we’ll ever get to a single-story, feature-length Twilight Zone movie, creating a kind of balanced synergy between pure genre excitement and level-headed morality tale. —Oktay Ege Kozak



Year: 1976

Director: John Carpenter

Assault on Precinct 13 launches into its action-packed second act with one of the more audacious, transgressive acts you’ll ever see in a film—it almost feels like a taboo you wouldn’t even see in a horror film today, and I wouldn’t dare ruin it for you. Suffice to say, that one moment of unthinkable violence is the starting gun on a gritty thriller from John Carpenter, two years before Halloween made him a much bigger name. As such, you might expect Assault on Precinct 13 to be a more conventional or safe film, but if anything, it’s significantly more complex a project than Halloween would have been. Taking inspiration from Night of the Living Dead, Carpenter weaves a criminal action tale about an officer holding down a decommissioned police station that comes under siege by dozens of gang members. The interpersonal dynamics between officer and prisoners almost reflects the suspicion and brotherhood that would later be displayed between the arctic residents of Carpenter’s The Thing, and the shootouts are just as bloody. Even on a budget, it’s one of the best action movies of the ‘70s. – Jim Vorel





Year: 1992

Director: Phil Alden Robinson

A barely post-Cold War conspiracy propels this first-rate heist movie, elevated by a superior ensemble that includes Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier, Dan Aykroyd, David Strathairn, Ben Kingsley, James Earl Jones and River Phoenix. Redford’s Marty Bishop leads a crack team of blacklisted hackers-turned-U.S. government-enlisted spooks as they attempt to swipe “the” code-breaking device from Soviet baddies. The technology looks charmingly antiquated and the caper cliches are plentiful, but no matter. There’s not a wasted moment, or actor, here—given the talent assembled, that’s a triumph: Dan Aykroyd, David Strathairn and River Phoenix toss droll one-liners like a game of catch, while Ben Kingsley and Eddie Jones keep the underlying drama taut. At its heart is a pitch-perfect Robert Redford, whose unforced rapport with Sidney Poitier showcases two masters at their prime. Utterly smart, sophisticated mischief.—Amanda Schurr





Year: 2002

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

It may be hard to recall now that we’ve all rallied around his talent—allowing him to transcend the stigma of his Netflix deal while he still profits ludicrously off it—but there was once a time when the world doubted Adam Sandler. Long before the Safdies or even Noah Baumbach got their time getting tight with the Sandman, we have P.T. Anderson to thank for inspiring such hope. Compared to the scope of There Will Be Blood, or the melancholy of Boogie Nights, or the inexorable fascination at the heart of The Master, or the obsession and obfuscation of Phantom Thread, Punch-Drunk Love—a breath of fresh, Technicolor air after the weight of Magnolia—comes off like something of a lark for Anderson, setting the stage for the kind of incisive comic chops the director would later epitomize, and complicate, with Inherent Vice. A simple love story between a squirmy milquetoast (Sandler) on the verge and the woman (Emily Watson) who yanks him back to life, Punch-Drunk Love is as confounding as it is a delight, an expression of unmitigated, sputtering passion—sad and febrile and, most importantly, optimistic about what anyone is truly capable of doing. This might be as sincere as Anderson gets. —Dom Sinacola





Year: 2004

Director: Edgar Wright

Together, 28 Days Later and Shaun of the Dead established precedents for the “modern” zombie film that have more or less continued to this day. The former made “zombies” scary again, and the latter showed that the cultural zeitgeist of zombiedom (which was picking up around this point) could be mined for huge laughs as well. Most importantly, the two types of films could exist side by side. Shaun of the Dead makes a wry, totally valid criticism of modern, digital, white-collar life through its wonderful build-up and tracking shots, which show slacker Shaun wandering his neighborhood failing to even realize that a zombie apocalypse has happened. Once he and his oaf of a friend finally realize what’s happening and take up arms to protect their friends and loved ones, the film becomes a fast-paced, funny and surprisingly emotional action-comedy. Few horror comedies have actually combined the elements of humor and serious horror the way this one does in certain scenes—just go back and watch the part where David is dragged through the window of The Winchester by zombies and literally torn to pieces. It’s a film that works on so many levels, and manages to be uproariously funny while still being quite faithful to the fidelity of Romero-style zombies. Much in the same way as Zombieland (a definite spiritual successor), it shows that whether the zombies are “scary” is ultimately a matter of how everyone reacts to them. Shaun of the Dead was so momentous that it’s next to impossible to make a zombie comedy at this point without being accused of ripping it off—take Fido, a film that seems based entirely on the “domesticated zombie” gag at the end of this film. —Jim Vorel



Year: 1987

Directors: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen

Understated dramatic performances are all well and good, but it takes pinpoint control on behalf of both directors and cast to deliver the sustained overstated performances found throughout Raising Arizona. From its opening courtship sequence to the struggles of H.I. (Nicholas Cage) and Ed (Holly Hunter) to form a family by borrowing an “extra” from a family with a surplus to the final battle with the Lone Biker of the Apocalypse, the Coen brothers’ film remains an immensely beguiling and quotable farcical fable. —Michael Burgin