Clerks III Begins Filming Next Month as Lionsgate Greenlights Return to the Quick Stop

We’re going back to the Quick Stop, as Kevin Smith’s long-gestating threequel to his first two Clerks films has finally gotten the production green light. With Lionsgate acquiring global rights to Clerks III, production is slated to begin next month, with pre-production already underway in New Jersey.

As confirmed by Smith himself in the below tweet, Deadline notes that the screenplay has been written by Smith who will also be directing. The principal cast from the first and second films are set to reprise their roles, including Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Jay Mewes, Rosario Dawson, Trevor Fehrman, and Smith.

“To be great is to go on.

To go on is to go far.

To go far is to return.”

On August 2, for my 51st birthday, I return to Quick Stop – the little store that started it all – with my friends Dante, Randal, Jay, Silent Bob, Becky, & Elias! Thank you @Lionsgate for making CLERKS III! https://t.co/7IUNdleg8f — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) July 19, 2021

The plot of Clerks III is set to follow Randal, Dante, Elias, and Jay and Silent Bob, who are tasked with helping Randal make a movie about his life after he suffers from a heart attack…something ripped from Smith’s life, after he suffered from a heart attack in 2018. No release date has yet been set.