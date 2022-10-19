Michael B. Jordan Fights a Ghost from His Past in Creed III's First Trailer

There’s no enemy like the past.

MGM has revealed the first trailer for Creed III—and it’s as intense, sweaty and six-pack-jammed as you’d expect of any Rocky franchise film.

The trailer begins seven years after the events of Creed II. Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) has spent the last years of his life living out his wildest dreams: Being surrounded by his loving family, racking up championship titles, successfully running his own gym and even gracing the cover of Forbes Magazine. Everything is picture-perfect until Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend of Creed’s, reemerges, digging up difficult memories of the past and spelling new trouble for the beloved boxer.

Anderson has just been released from an 18-year prison sentence and is ready to take back the life that was hijacked from him during his incarceration. Fueled by nearly two decades of anger and resentment, Anderson fights to get what’s his, no matter the cost. The trailer sees the antagonist training over the Los Angeles River, forcefully striking a boxing opponent in the head and, ultimately, challenging Creed, who appears to have some involvement in the crime that landed Anderson jail time.

The preview culminates in a white boxing ring. Surrounded by hundreds of onlookers, Creed sits in one corner. Anderson in another. The two men slowly make their way to the center of the squared circle and the match begins. Punches are thrown, but, before a winner can be named, the trailer cuts to black.

Check it out:

To add to the anticipation, the film also marks Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut. The star turned to Twitter yesterday to share his excitement, writing:

My directorial debut?! Still sounds crazy to say but there’s no film that has been more personal to me and no film I’ve felt more ready to steer. Excited to share the first trailer for Creed 3. To my cast & crew thanks for working so hard to continue the legacy of the franchise.

With Jordan directing and Sylvester Stallone stepping away from his iconic role as the Italian Stallion, the trailer seems to mark a shift in direction for the franchise; one that sees its new filmmaker and star make the celebrated boxing world entirely his own.

To see Jordan in the director’s seat for the very first time—and the winner of the hot-blooded match between Creed and Anderson—we’ll have to wait until the film hits theaters on March 3, 2023.

Creed III is the ninth installment of the Rocky film franchise and also stars Tessa Thompson, Florian Munteanu and Phylicia Rashad. Keenan Coogler and Zach Baylin are credited as screenwriters.

Kathy Michelle Chacón is a Gen-Z writer, academic and filmmaker based in sunny California. When she’s not writing for Paste, Film Cred or Kathychacon.com, you can find her eating pupusas, cuddling with her dog Strawberry or sweating her face off somewhere in the Inland Empire.