The Multiverse Looks a Little Different in the Everything Everywhere All At Once Trailer

Iconic director duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, often referred to as just “Daniels,” are headed back to the big screen with another feature film. Debuting six years after the pair’s beloved Swiss Army Man, starring Paul Dano and Daniel Radcliffe, Everything Everywhere All At Once follows middle-aged Mrs. Wang (Michelle Yeoh) who is having trouble finishing her taxes. Right. Simple.

From there, the film spirals into full-blown, epic, awesome craziness.

The first trailer for the film takes a deep-dive into the multiverse, while also showing that Mrs. Wang is subject to a strange condition where she can be in a bunch of different places at once. Even from this quick preview, it’s clear that the film really takes this concept and runs with it, delving into unique, fantastic worlds—and adding plenty of humor along the way. Also in the cast are Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Check out the first wild trailer below:

Everything Everywhere All At Once is set to open the SXSW film festival on March 11, then open in theaters on March 25.