Deadpool 3 Hires Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin as Franchise's First Female Writers

The third Deadpool movie has hired its screenwriters. In doing so, it’s also given us an idea of what to expect next from Ryan Reynolds’ superhero as he prepares to play nice with his new spandex-clad corporate partners.

Sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin will write the script for Deadpool 3, making them the first women to write in the Deadpool film franchise. They recently tackled a female-oriented entry in the Jump Street franchise (titled Jump Street: Now For Her Pleasure) and are two of the pun-happy forces behind TV comedies like Bob’s Burgers and the upcoming The Great North.

Deadpool 3 is a deceptively interesting addition to the Marvel canon: the series’ pre-Disney Fox films were R-rated trailblazers, while the MCU’s heroes would barely qualify as PG-13 if it wasn’t for all the alien killing. Now that Disney’s in charge and Deadpool is joining his comic pals with the help of Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the question of the Merc with a Mouth’s potty mouth provides a measurable indicator of the Mouse House’s influence. For now the third film is still expected to get an R rating, but plenty can change over the course of production…which Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld noted could take a while:

Super Excited for Deadpool 3 but, consistent with what I’ve stated, still maintaining you should prepare for a bit of wait as it would be 2 years from start of filming in any perfect condition. With what we’ve all experienced could be even longer. High hopes, great movement! — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) November 20, 2020

Burgers is perhaps the biggest indicator of Deadpool’s tonal future, with the silly and surreal show being on the family-friendly side of raunchy. That’s not to say the Molyneux sisters aren’t going to get nasty on the big screen, but if Disney changes its mind about that whole “swearing superhero” thing, the writers have shown that they’ve got the comedy chops to work around network TV’s Standards and Practices. And to make many, many food puns. Is “Breadpool” anything?