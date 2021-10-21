Will the Dune Sequel Happen? "I Think You Pretty Much Know the Answer to This," Says WB CEO

While nothing is official yet, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff might have just spilled the beans on a Dune 2, as well as some more Sopranos content to follow The Many Saints of Newark.

In an interview with Deadline, Sarnoff was asked if there is any more Dune on the horizon. “Will we have a sequel to Dune?” She replied. “If you watch the movie you see how it ends. I think you pretty much know the answer to this.” Dune 2 was always more likely than not, as director Denis Villeneuve agreed to direct Dune only if he could make it into two movies. Still, with mid-pandemic box office performance as a factor, nothing is ever guaranteed.

But bad box office numbers don’t always matter. Take the Sopranos prequel film, The Many Saints of Newark, which only raked in $4.6 million on its opening. But that isn’t stopping Sarnoff from talking to series creator David Chase about more Sopranos spinoff possibilities. “We’re thrilled with the results of Many Saints,” she said. “Yes, the box office was not quite as big, but back again to the demographics of who’s going to theaters. On the other hand, you see Sopranos pop into the top 10 of the most viewed on the series. It’s given it an entirely new life. We’re talking to David about a new Sopranos-related series on HBO Max. [Many Saints] literally lifted the Sopranos franchise in a new way, so you can’t measure it in and of itself in the box office.”

Chase once stated that he’d want any Sopranos spin-offs to be prequels, spanning anywhere from the ‘70s to the ‘90s. So it’s possible that we’ll get to see even more Michael Gandolfini as young Tony. And as for Dune, there’s already a series in the works with WarnerMedia and HBO Max, which focus on the books’ female characters: The Bene Gesserit.

You can stream The Many Saints of Newark and Dune on HBO Max, or catch them in theaters.