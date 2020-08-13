Robert Pattinson Is a Lecherous Preacher in the First Trailer for Netflix's The Devil All the Time

Netflix’s upcoming, star-studded psychological drama The Devil All the Time looks to be pulling out all the stops, making this twist on “Southern Gothic” into a can’t-miss feature dropping on the service Sept. 16. The film revealed its first trailer today, weaving a potent spell of sexuality, mental illness and repression in post-war Ohio. The official synopsis is as follows:

In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted. Co-starring Bill Skarsgård, Mia Wasikowska, Harry Melling, Haley Bennett, and Pokey LaFarge, this suspenseful, finely-woven tale is adapted from Donald Ray Pollock’s award-winning novel.

We’ve already observed as much before, but what a cast this film has assembled—some of the most popular and talented actors working today, many in their primes. And also … Pokey LaFarge is there. One wonders if he’ll be a musician in this movie, or is he simply branching out into acting?

Regardless, you’ll probably feel some goosebumps at this particular trailer—particularly during the bit that appears to be a man dumping a bucket full of spiders into his own face. Check it out below. The Devil All the Time hits Netflix on Sept. 16, 2020.