Check Out the Visually Gorgeous Trailer for Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon

The extremely impressive trailers for Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon keep coming, right on schedule, stoking our hopes—will this movie be everything that Mulan fans were hoping for in that poorly regarded remake? We’ll find out sooner rather than later, as Raya is scheduled to simultaneously premier in theaters and on Disney+ (in Premier Access) on March 5, 2021.

Kelly Marie Tran of Star Wars plays the titular Raya, a warrior princess striving to reunite the four warring quarters of her nation. As the official synopsis reads:

Long ago, in the world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when sinister monsters known as the Druun threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, those same monsters have returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya and her pet pill bug companion Tuk Tuk, to track down the last dragon in order to finally stop the Druun for good. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than dragon magic to save the world—it’s going to take trust as well.

Four warring nations in a Southeast Asian setting, and only one character who can bring balance to them all? It’s no wonder so many Avatar: The Last Airbender comparisons are being made, although that’s by no means a bad thing in our eyes. The real draw of Raya looks to be its gorgeous animation and impressive looking action sequences and choreography, which we’d love to draw more comparisons to Avatar.

Raya can boast a strong supporting cast, including Benedict Wong, Gemma Chan, Sandra Oh, and Awkwafina as the titular last dragon, who can also transform into a human. Check out the full trailer below, and keep a sharp eye out for Alan Tudyk as Raya’s giant pill bug steed Tuk Tuk—he’s made an appearance in every Disney animated film since 2012’s Wreck it Ralph.