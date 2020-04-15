See Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya & More in New Dune Photos

The star-studded cast of Denis Villeneuve’s film Dune, which began filming around this time last year, traveled to Southern Jordan in 2019 to shoot the movie. They needed the extreme (-ly gorgeous) terrain to simulate the planet Arrakis, as described in Frank Herbert’s novel, which this movie and the 1984 interpretation are both based on. Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac and more are starring in the film. Chalamet shared the first photo from the film Monday on Twitter:

More photos arrived Tuesday via Vanity Fair. Chalamet described the process in a few statements with the magazine: “The shooting temperature was sometimes 120 degrees,” Chalamet said. “They put a cap on it out there, if it gets too hot. I forget what the exact number is, but you can’t keep working.” They started filming in Southern Jordan, but production moved to remote regions outside Abu Dhabi in the United Emirates for the extreme temperatures described in the story.

The highly uncomfortable conditions the actors were under did not stop them from delivering these striking photos, and soon, scenes. Denis Villeneuve delivered classics like Blade Runner, so the film is likely to be just as captivating.

Dune will hit theaters on Dec. 18. See the rest of the photos here via Vanity Fair.