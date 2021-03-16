Elton John Criticizes Catholic Church for Investing in Rocketman But Calling Gay Marriage a Sin

Sir Elton John isn’t afraid to call out some hypocrisy, even when it’s coming from one of the oldest organizations on Earth. Yesterday, the music legend launched into a critical tirade on Twitter, targeting the Catholic church for its hypocrisy in investing in his biopic Rocketman but then going on to affirm its negative stance against same-sex marriage. The Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) this week announced that same-sex marriages “cannot be considered licit,” and that they must remain as a “sin,” despite priests and pastors also being instructed to “welcome with respect and sensitivity persons with homosexual inclinations.”

That’s not nearly good enough for Elton John, who pointed out the obvious—the Vatican was happy to get behind same sex marriage in a film biopic in 2019, and take those profits to the bank. They’re okay with gay people, as long as those people are profiting the church.

“How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they ‘are sin,’ yet happily make a profit from investing millions in Rocketman — a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?” said John on Twitter. A very good question, if you ask us.

How can the Vatican refuse to bless gay marriages because they “are sin”, yet happily make a profit from investing millions in “Rocketman” – a film which celebrates my finding happiness from my marriage to David?? #hypocrisy@VaticanNews@Pontifexpic.twitter.com/sURtrWB6Nd — Elton John (@eltonofficial) March 15, 2021

It’s not as if the Catholic church can dance around Rocketman’s gay content, either, given that the film contains some fairly explicit depictions of gay sex. The CDF’s statement was also approved by the sitting Pope Francis, despite Francis’ past statements that seemed to be in support of gay marriage. All in all, it feels like another step back for the Catholic church in terms of its ability to be socially relevant in the modern world.

The Vatican had invested at least $4.5 million in Hollywood film in 2019, going to films like Rocketman and Men in Black: International. The former went on to gross more than $192 million worldwide. Elton John and co-writer Bernie Taupin fittingly won the Oscar for Best Original Song for Rocketman’s ”(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again.”