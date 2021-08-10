Newest Trailer Releases for Amazon's Drag Queen Musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Based on the hit West End musical of the same name by Dan Gillespie Sells and Tom MacRae, itself inspired by the 2011 television documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16 directed by Jenny Popplewell, a film adaptation of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is set to hit Amazon Prime Video on September 17.

Starring Max Harwood in his debut feature credit, alongside Richard E. Grant, Ralph Ineson, Sharon Horgan, Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley and Charlotte Salt, the film is directed by English choreographer and its original stage director Jonathan Butterell, from a script penned by original lyricist and book writer MacRae. The story follows Sheffield teenager Jamie New, who harbors a secret aspiration to be a successful drag queen, supported by his best friend, mother and mentor, while struggling to overcome prejudice from his negative father, cruel peers and dismissive career advisors.

The exciting, glamorous trailer offers a first look at the energetic movie musical which is sure to offer a bit of light in these less-than-ideal times. The original stage production hit London’s West End in 2017, the acclaim of which garnered productions in Korea, Japan, America and Australia, and it was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards.

Check out the trailer for Everybody’s Talking About Jamie below: