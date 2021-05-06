Exclusive: Watch the Women of In Our Mothers' Gardens Pay Loving Homage to Their Heritage

Mother’s Day may be on the horizon, but there’s never a bad time to pay some respect to the women that made you who you are. That’s part of what director Shantrelle P. Lewis’ debut feature, the documentary In Our Mothers’ Gardens, is all about.

Its focus on Black women and all the ways in which they help define Black families, told through personal interviews with a variety of women, marks an exciting new voice in the documentary space and another reason (as if you needed one) to crash on the couch this weekend with mom.

In our exclusive clip of the Netflix film, subjects like Dr. Brittney Cooper, Rev. Dr. Theresa S. Thames and Tarana Burke trace their maternal family lines in moving, loving fashion.

Take a look:

“Who are you?” is quite a question and the answers these women provide match its power.

“In Our Mothers’ Gardens is a beautiful tribute to the complex relationships between Black women connected by lineage and love,” said Tilane Jones, President of ARRAY, in a release. “Released in celebration of Mother’s Day we are honored to present Ms. Lewis’ feature debut highlighting important bonds between daughters, mothers and grandmothers told by a dynamic group of women.”

In Our Mothers’ Gardens, which took home the Best Film award at the 2020 BlackStar Film Festival, hits Netflix on May 6.