As the father of three young adults, I remember clearly those days when we’d watch just about any new kids movie that was released. And I also remember feeling like studios took advantage of that desperation for entertainment, filling the latest unoriginal script with enough silly gags that the little ones would giggle as the parents checked the time. I was always so thankful for those rare family films made with the same kind of care that went into the latest arthouse flick.

We’re keeping a running list of the latest movies for children for you to peruse and find something that the whole family might enjoy. We’ve included our review scores where applicable, as well as a synopsis of each.

Here are some of the biggest new kids movies from the last few months:

Release date: Dec. 22, 2021

Director: Garth Jennings

Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Bono

Genre: Comedy, Musical

Bono joins the Sing franchise in its second feature film, portraying Buster Moon, a global-rock-icon-turned-recluse who happens to also be a lion. Matthew McConaughey returns as the ambitious manager who must coax Buster out of retirement in order to save his outfit of would-be stars (played by an array of actual stars—the film’s cast also includes Reese Witherspoon, Scarlett Johansson, Taron Egerton, Bobby Cannavale, Tori Kelly, Nick Kroll, Pharrell Williams, Halsey, Nick Offerman, Chelsea Peretti, Letitia Wright and Eric André). Garth Jennings, who directed the delightful indie film Son of Rambow, helms this sequel, which has won over two-thirds of the critics on Rotten Tomatoes and 98% of audiences.

Release date: Dec. 22, 2021

Director: Hamish Grieve

Stars: Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Rating:PG

Paste Review Score: 6.1





The premise of Rumble more-or-less guarantees a great movie. The film spotlights the trials and tribulations of a sprightly aspiring monster-coach and her gigantic, clumsy, reptilian trainee. If my decades of movie-watching have taught me anything, it’s that the only thing that Hollywood loves more than films about underdogs are animated movies about monsters. It’s not only disappointing, then, but also slightly shocking when Rumble ends up being largely uninspiring and low-energy. Directed by animator Hamish Grieve and loosely based on Rob Harrell’s 2013 graphic novel Monster on the Hill, the film takes place in Stoker, a town once widely recognized for its iconic monster-coach duo. That all changed when the pair got lost at sea, but luckily, half-shark/half-octopus/half-I-have-no-idea-what Tentacular (Terry Crews) is here to usher Stoker back into its glory days. Just kidding! After winning a match in town, Tentacular announces his evil scheme to destroy his predecessors’ turf—and turn the town’s stadium into a parking lot. (That is…unless someone can find a monster to replace him in the rink and bring the town’s revenue back before the hydraulic equipment comes into play.) The daughter of Stoker’s beloved coach, whippersnapper Winnie Coyle (Geraldine Viswanathan), steps up to the plate and scouts lazy amateur reptilian wrestler Steve (Will Arnett) as Stoker’s last hope. Hilarity and training montages ensue. Rumble’s real Achilles’ heel, though, lies in its lack of vitality or stamina.Rumble’s flaws wouldn’t be so apparent were it not for its exceptional animation. In a movie that features both humans and monsters, it is important to highlight the size disparities in as many ways as possible. The film does just that. When one monster throws another to the ground, you see its body shake, and you can feel its weight and density—something facilitated greatly by nuanced sound design. The characters are also almost excessively expressive, which helps bring humanity to the non-humans of the movie. It’s not fair to assume that every film is going to stray from the beaten path; many are much better off if they don’t. What should be a standard, though, is that a film’s stakes be quantitative, and if it’s about giant mutant monsters engaging in a succession of epic, high-stakes brawls, it should be at least fun to watch. —Aurora Amidon

Release date: Dec. 17, 2021

Director: Jon Watts

Stars: Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei

Genre: Superhero

Rating:PG-13

Paste Review Score: 6.8





Spider-Man: No Way Home holds no surprises. It delivers what’s expected and whether you cry “spoilers” or not, you likely already know exactly what I mean. That’s what the film is hoping for, as its premise—that Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has come so far from his enjoyably low-key Homecoming, his secret identity known thanks to Far From Home, that he must literally toy with fate spanning far beyond his own universe—assumes its audience has a working knowledge and appreciation of two decades of Spider-Man cinema. The multiverse, which supplemented the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse origin story with explosive animated verve, is the only force at work here. It is a massive fan servicing crossover, with the MCU bringing staggeringly little to the fold like a potluck mooch. It is a metatextual collage, which often overshadows the actual text—it’s easy to miss the movie for the Easter eggs. No Way Home is an intriguing case study of corporate collaboration, a self-aware meme machine, and a lackluster movie that understands its hero so well that the disservice stings all the greater. What director Jon Watts’ trilogy has done better than its Raimi and Webb counterparts is convince us that Peter Parker is a kid. A nervous, charming goodie-goodie with a headful of knowledge and not a lick of sense. So it fits that when he, his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and BFF Ned (Jacob Batalon) face problems—blown out of proportion by crippling cases of teen-brain—he’d run off to Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and plead for a magical worldwide memory wipe without really considering consequences or alternatives. What follows, with characters from past Spidey films getting interdimensionally sucked to this NYC, only really makes sense if you’ve been keeping a keen eye on casting rumors. If so, congratulations: They’re here and shenanigans ensue. If you don’t really care about a fan-fictional Spidey Greatest Hits parade, there’s some other stuff in the movie (it continues trying to convince us that Marisa Tomei’s May and Jon Favreau’s Happy were anything but a long and bad running joke; it lightly engages with bad journalism’s shift from tabloids to InfoWars) but you can tell it’s mostly ceremonial. Spider-Man: No Way Home’s routine is overwhelmed with flourishes, more devoted to Spider-Man™ than its Spider-Man. But it sticks the landing. It’s not that it’s without the MCU’s required final act CG spectacular, but that said spectacular is followed by an excellent denouement, subtly written and acted in turn by performers who’ve waited years to actually act with each other. After so long playing with the legacy and impact of Spider-Man, No Way Home finds its way back. All the spectacle, all the stunt performers and stunt casting—it all evaporates like so many Snapped extras when confronted with small, connected scenes of human-level dramatic filmmaking that remind you why broke loser Peter Parker resonates with us so deeply in the first place. It’s valuable, this recollection, but getting back to Spider-Man basics is a shallow victory with diminished returns. Perhaps the fact that Spider-Man: No Way Home finds any success in this familiar territory, after devoting itself so wholly to unwieldly examinations of its own IP, is itself its biggest surprise.—Jacob Oller

Release date: Dec. 10, 2021

Directors: Clare Knight, Harry Cripps

Stars: Isla Fisher, Tim Minchin, Eric Bana, Guy Pearce, Miranda Tapsell, Jacki Weaver

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Rating: PG





Australia is known for its animals that will kill you, and now some of those deadly creatures get the cuddly anthropomorphic treatment in this Netflix animation co-produced in Australia. A venomous Inland taipan (Isla Fisher), a funnel-web spider (Guy Pierce), a thorny devil (Miranda Tapsell) and a marbled scorpion (Angus Imrie) flee their zoo in Sydney, whose visitors fear and shun them, taking its popular koala (Tim Minchin) with them. Reviews have been lukewarm, but at least the animals are unique.

Release date: Nov. 24, 2021

Directors: Jared Bush, Byron Howard

Stars: Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Diane Guerrero

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Rating: PG





Both Disney and Lin-Manuel Miranda had better showings this year (Raya and the Last Dragon; In the Heights), but Encanto’s blessings—like those of Mirabel, the only member of the Madrigal family without magical abilities—are enjoyably subtle. Beneath the hyper-Miranda songs (“Surface Pressure” gives in most deeply to his writing tics, but “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” showcases just how good he is with catchy complexity) and the heightened realism of its characters lurks a lush fairy tale haunted not by evil witches or dastardly dragons but by the hardships of the past and fears for the future. Directors Jared Bush and Byron Howard craft a mature story of family strife that won’t scare off kids, packaging it all neatly and specifically into the Colombian jungle. A shockingly versatile lead performance from Stephanie Beatriz, who sings and charms and jokes like she’s been a Disney princess before, and a few great supporters (John Leguizamo’s put-down prognosticator steals every scene) keep the already light tale moving briskly along. Encanto isn’t the flashiest or most heartbreaking of the more traditional Disney musicals, but it’s crisp and smart—and its miracles might linger with you longer than you expect.—Jacob Oller

Release date: Nov. 19, 2021

Director: Jason Reitman

Stars: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, McKenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Logan Kim

Genre: Fantasy, Adventure

Rating:PG-13

Paste Review Score: 4.5





If I had to guess that Ghostbusters: Afterlife will end up gifting anything lasting to contemporary cinema, it will be as an unequivocal litmus test for what kind of moviegoer you are: One who appreciates a tsunami of callbacks from a much better film cobbled together into some semblance of something, or as someone who begs for an exit strategy from any nostalgia onslaught that completely takes over after the first act. I’m in the latter camp, as someone who desperately hoped to receive a fresh installment of Ghostbusters mythology that might rival the comedic/supernatural genius that almost 40 years ago birthed into existence Gozer the Gozerian, The Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, terror dogs, and the concept of crossing the streams. As a kid, I remember sitting in a darkened summer theater witnessing what felt like my first grown-up comedy where the jokes were so great, you missed a lot of the dialogue amidst the roars of laughter. Sadly, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is not our savior. And to add insult to injury, writer/director Jason Reitman dangles the carrot of a fun and exceptionally cast sequel that was ready to stand on its own merits until the nostalgia itch got so bad, he had to unleash the beast which, like Slimer in that hotel hallway, devours everything original in its path. Positioned as a direct sequel to Ghostbusters II, set 30 years after the supernatural events of that film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife opens with a prologue that sets up a spectral disturbance centering on a rural farmhouse protected by strange scientific gadgetry that seems to be the work of a shadowy man with Dr. Egon Spengler’s silhouette. But he’s overcome by that supernatural entity, and whatever he captured in a familiar Ghostbusters trap is lost under a tattered chair that also looks oddly familiar. But whatever promising story teased in the first act is lost. Perhaps most egregious is that Reitman betrays his new cast by sidelining them for returning faces and a ridiculously maudlin climax that makes Ghostbusters II’s Statue of Liberty bit look emotionally tempered in comparison. I can’t remember another movie throwing such a competent cast under a bus so badly. How they turn out and how they could continue in the mythology is just iced in service of a reunion that doesn’t land, coupled with a ghoulish use of technology that is downright uncomfortable to watch. Let me add that the movie isn’t even given a proper ending. It’s more of an abrupt shoulder shrug that rolls into three non sequitur credit scenes that confirmed for me that if I ever feel the need to recapture my love of Ghostbusters, I’ll just re-watch the untarnished original. —Tara Bennett

Release date: Nov. 12, 2021

Director: Dan Mazer

Stars: Rob Delaney, Ellie Kemper, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Devin Ratray, Andy Daly, Pete Holmes, Chris Parnell, Kenan Thompson

Genre: Comedy

Rating:PG

Paste Review Score: 3.0





No one in their right mind would be entering the experience of viewing Home Sweet Home Alone on Disney+ with any pronounced degree of expectation or irrational optimism. This is, after all, a feature film from director Dan Mazer, the architect behind such gems as 2016’s Robert De Niro-starring Dirty Grandpa, produced on what looks like a TV budget to become just another piece of tawdry holiday content gathering dust in the Disney+ library for 11 months out of the year. Expectations for such a cynically thrown-together attempt to mine the nostalgia of 1990’s Home Alone could scarcely be any lower, to the point that all this film had to do in order to raise no fuss would be to surpass the dregs that already exist in the franchise—everything from 1997’s Home Alone 3 to the two made-for-TV installments in 2002 and 2012. A likeable child actor, a few bumbling crooks, a little schmaltz and an array of slapstick traps—that shouldn’t be too hard to replicate, right? How, then, does any modern film, even one relegated to streaming hell, manage to fundamentally misunderstand its task as catastrophically as Home Sweet Home Alone? This film was meant to be mindless entertainment; instead it’s a baffling exercise in modernization without purpose. Every attempt it makes to update some aspect of Home Alone for 2021 only succeeds in sapping some other aspect of the screenplay. Being asked to conceive an outline for Home Sweet Home Alone should have been a surpassingly simple task, in which producers only really needed to focus on solid casting and engaging performances. Instead, the result is an abject disaster, destined for the rubbish bin of holiday movie infamy. We look forward to the next clever subversion of the franchise a decade from now, which will presumably be a film about a kid who just goes on a pleasant vacation with his parents, free from incident. —Jim Vorel

Release date: Nov. 10, 2021

Director: Walt Becker

Stars: Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall, Tony Hale, John Cleese

Genre: Comedy, Adventure

Rating:PG





Clifford the Big Red Dog, the Scholastic standby from author Norman Bridwell that took Marmaduke’s simple “that dog’s simply too large” comedy format and made it heartwarmingly kid-focused, got the live-action movie treatment this year. The film, from Wild Hogs and Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip director Walt Becker, introduces the towering pooch to a new generation, getting mixed reviews in the process. —Jacob Oller

Release date: Nov. 5, 2021

Director: Chloé Zhao

Stars: Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie

Genre: Sci-fi, Superhero

Rating: PG-13





Chloé Zhao’s Eternals is not a film that frustrates because it misses an obvious target, plunges down the wrong path or even mangles the source material. In fact, it doesn’t really frustrate at all. Instead, it just kinda … occupies time? Oh, plenty of things happen, but, weighed down by 11 or so narrative arcs of mostly “bland new” superheroes—creator Jack Kirby’s signature style and energy is mostly absent—while also dutifully doling out a millennia-spanning, massively predictable larger plot, Eternals never really feels that connected to the greater MCU. Instead, it feels like a well-shot but rather densely packed educational film on some other comic universe, one filled with off-brand heroes and the usual array of power sets. If Eternals had merely been an enjoyable ensemble one-off—an Ocean’s Eleven or Knives Out of the MCU’s very own!—that could have been delightful. But there’s no real magic, Marvel or otherwise, happening here. Eternals is unlikely to leave audiences wanting more (or remembering much), though it may well whet the appetite for the day when the Fantastic Four and X-Men finally arrive.—Michael Burgin

Release date: Oct. 22, 2021

Directors: Jean-Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith; co-director Octavio E. Rodriguez

Stars: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Olivia Colman

Genre: Sci-fi, Comedy

Rating: PG-13





Ron’s Gone Wrong is the most recently patched version of that perennial kids’ movie variant, the condescending lesson slathered in bright and marketable silliness. It isn’t just out of touch—it’s never seen a touchscreen. The animated comedy about a kid who falls in love with his defective robot pal—inexplicably the only one to ever malfunction in a world overrun by them—is half old fogey lecture and half Silicon Valley puff piece, built from the scrap of better movies. As an ironically retro foil to infinitely superior The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Ron’s Gone Wrong takes a character flaw from that film’s rub-some-dirt-in-it Luddite dad and expands it into a premise: The children of the world, God help them, are only communicating to each other through screens! Personal robo friends (B-bots, not to be confused with The Mitchells’ PAL Maxes) stand in here for social media at large and the devices used to access it, combining likes, shared photos and videos, games and more into little mobile AirPod cases that follow their kids around. But worse than being glued to technology, we learn, is not having said technology at all. Enter Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), who lives with his widower father (Ed Helms), vaguely Bulgarian grandmother (Olivia Colman) and conspicuous lack of consumption. Thanks to financial and cultural reasons, Barney hasn’t been in on the fad, which has left him an outcast. He’s the only one in the whole school without a B-bot…until his family buys a damaged B-bot (Zach Galifianakis) that quite literally fell off a truck. Problem solved! But this B-bot is terrible: He, like the screenplay, is stuck in repetitive loops of dialogue and makes nonsensical leaps in logic. The pair of nonrefundable lower-middle class misfits must learn to love each other. And they do, improbably developing affection—conveyed by Grazer joylessly giggling through his dialogue—thanks to, rather than in spite of, Ron’s imperfections. At times, the throwback goofiness of Ron’s Gone Wrong can be amusingly quaint, but more often the film is humorless, sentimental tripe that couldn’t find its point if it had a dozen B-bots giving GPS directions. If you want to see a movie aimed towards a younger audience that engages with the increasing and increasingly intriguing relationship we have with technology, I can’t recommend The Mitchells vs. The Machines highly enough. Leave Ron’s Gone Wrong to its fate as the movie that grandparents will mistakenly rent in its place. —Jacob Oller