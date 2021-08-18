Fast and Furious 10 Sets 2023 Release Date

Never has a series of blockbusters started so humbly, and then grown into such a strange behemoth, as The Fast and the Furious. Once simply a down-to-earth car racing drama packed with not-at-all-subtle themes of homoeroticism, the series has been built over the years into our premiere FX-driven blockbuster extravaganza, as we noted in our recent ranking of the entire Fast series, including 2021’s F9. That film made $681 million worldwide to date despite the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the ability of audience members to get out to the theater, so it’s clear the Fast series remains a genuine cash cow.

It’s no surprise, then, that Universal isn’t resting on its laurels, and is instead starting the official countdown toward Fast and Furious 10. Today, it was reported that the second-to-last Fast movie will arrive in theaters on April 7, 2023.

Justin Lin will return after F9 to direct what are intended to be the final two films in the main Fast series, F10 and F11, a decision presumably driven by the fact that the core cast members will all be so wealthy by that point that they’ll be able to move into luxury satellites orbiting the Earth and then race those around. F10 is expected to star all the usual franchise regulars, including Vin Diesel, Sun Kang, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster and more. We might even see some Jason Statham action this time around, if the teaser from the end of F9 is to be believed.

Going all the way back to the original film in 2001, the Fast series as a whole (including spin-off Hobbs & Shaw) has made more than $6.3 billion globally.