Fast & Furious 9 AKA F9 Gets Dangerously Close to Space in New Trailer

In the hallowed words of Palestinian poet DJ Khaled: “another one.” The trailer for the ninth installment of the Fast & Furious franchise, F9, has been released. This time the gang of familiar faces is joined by John Cena, who plays assassin Jakob Toretto, brother and nemesis of Vin Diesel’s Dominic “Dom” Toretto.

Although Dom, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and the rest of the crew are attempting to lead a quiet life away from the rubber burning, car chasing, action-packed excitement of their joint adventures, duty calls when Jakob and the returning baddie played by Charlize Theron threaten to carry out a nefarious earth-shattering ploy. The film’s principal, ensemble cast of Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel return to defeat Jakob through their united front while Helen Mirren and rapper Cardi B join the cast.

Check out the trailer below:

By the looks of the trailer this installment of the Fast franchise will provide even bigger stunts—at one point Vin Diesel safely barrel rolls out of a flying car—and more reality-bending tech. Look out for a magnet so strong it can send cars through sheets of metal, obligatory familial barbecue scenes, a cameo by Bow Wow and a Diesel/Cena smolder-off so exciting you’ll go “now that’s what I call acting in a billion-dollar action franchise.” Also: Space.

The film, directed by Justin Lin, will hit theaters June 25.