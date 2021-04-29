Florence Pugh Will Lead Sebastian Lelio's The Wonder Adaptation

Florence Pugh, Midsommar’s flower queen and the actor responsible for redeeming Amy March for a generation of fresh Little Women fans, will star in The Wonder from A Fantastic Woman director Sebastián Lelio.

The film is based on the Emma Donoghue novel of the same name. Set in the mid-19th century Irish Midlands, The Wonder follows Lib Wright, an English nurse who is summoned to a small village to observe a medical anomaly involving a young girl who has survived for months without eating. Deadline describes the film as a psychological thriller, which will be a new genre exploration for the Chilean director whose films, like the aforementioned A Fantastic Woman and 2013’s Gloria, often incorporate romantic elements into their drama.

Alice Birch—the Normal People and Succession writer behind Lady Macbeth, another Pugh-led project—co-wrote the script for with Donoghue and Lelio. The latter has co-written every film he has directed save his third feature, The Year of the Tiger.

Production for The Wonder is set to start in Ireland this August. Until then Pugh can be seen alongside Scarlett Johansson in Disney’s Black Widow, set to arrive in theaters on May 21st.