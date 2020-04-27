Danny Boyle's Frankenstein Stage Show with Benedict Cumberbatch Will Stream Free on YouTube

Back in the halcyon golden era that was 2011, the Royal National Theatre in London staged a now-legendary production of Frankenstein, directed by Danny Boyle and starring two British actors of note: Benedict Cumberbatch and Jonny Lee Miller. Unlike your typical take on Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, though, this one refused to conform to the typical two-man structure. Instead of each portraying one of the play’s leads—Dr. Frankenstein and the Creature—Cumberbatch and Miller decided to trade parts on a nightly basis. This resulted in half a slate of shows with Cumberbatch playing the doctor, and half with Miller in the title role. An interesting coincidence, we think you’ll agree, given that both actors rose to prominence in America for playing versions of Sherlock Holmes—Cumberbatch on Sherlock, and Miller on Elementary.

In the years since, this production of Frankenstein has been seen in limited theater broadcasts on a few occasions, but now it’s going to stream free to the world via YouTube. The Royal National Theatre announced that both versions of Frankenstein would be streaming on their YouTube page on two different dates—April 30 and May 1. You’ll be able to watch these versions in all their sumptuous, gothic glory, as seen in the trailer below for when this production of Frankenstein previously hit movie theaters.

We guess the only question is: Which version to choose, if you can only catch one? We’ve heard good things about “Cumberbatch as The Creature,” so that may ultimately sway our recommendation. In the meantime, check out the trailer for the Royal National Theatre’s production of Frankenstein below.