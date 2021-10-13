Jamie Lee Curtis Says Halloween Ends Will "Make People Very Angry"

Halloween Kills hasn’t even made landfall yet in theaters and via a simultaneous release on Peacock, but franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis is already raising eyebrows with some of her comments on subsequent sequel and trilogy ender Halloween Ends, which is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 14, 2022. Speaking with film blog The Illuminerdi, Curtis spoke briefly on Halloween Kills and also alluded to the fact that she believes the final chapter of the Blumhouse Halloween trilogy will both challenge and potentially enrage fans. Curtis said the following:

“…He [David Gordon Green] sort of alluded to the third one, which is going to shock people. It’s going to make people very angry. It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy. Now that’s all I kind of knew from David. Only recently have he and I started to talk a little bit post-Venice film festival a little bit about the movie, a couple little tweaks that I’ve offered, but very little that you know, this man makes great movies. I just have to stay out of the way.”

We were already “agitated” by much of the content in the long-awaited 2018 Halloween sequel, which was stylishly shot but burdened by an extremely clunky script and an overabundance of characters who barely factored into its narrative. Halloween Kills likewise has had a lukewarm critical reception so far, which makes us wonder whether Halloween Ends might be making some kind of bold deviation. Would the writers have the guts, for instance, to make a new character into the primary killer, in the same manner as was originally explored (and then abandoned) in Halloween 4 and Halloween 5? Do they dare truly kill Michael Myers, or will they retcon it as always?

Regardless, we hope that whatever the outcome is, Curtis at least ends up feeling satisfied with the results. Looking back on 1998’s Halloween H20: 20 Years Later, the actress now says that job “ended up being a money gig” that she did “for the paycheck.” Here’s hoping she’s not saying the same thing about Halloween Ends a few years from now.