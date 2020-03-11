Harvey Weinstein Sentenced to 23 Years in Prison

In a watershed moment for the Me Too movement, disgraced film producer and convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in a New York State prison. New York County Supreme Court Judge James Burke handed down the sentence Wednesday and told Weinstein he will be registered as a sex offender, per THR.

The sentencing brings an end to a legal battle that began in early January, following dozens of allegations of Weinstein’s sexually predatory behavior. He was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and third-degree rape—just two of the five charges brought against him in New York—on Feb. 24, facing a maximum sentence of 29 years. His lawyers had asked for a mere five-year sentence, arguing that their 67-year-old client “may not even outlive that term,” making it “a de facto life sentence.”

Weinstein’s attorneys plan to appeal his conviction. However, he also faces rape and sexual assault charges in California, as well as three other sexual assault cases that are currently under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department and Beverly Hills police, per the AP, meaning Weinstein may face even more charges.