HBO Max’s strategy of releasing new movies from Warner Bros. simultaneously in theaters on its streaming platform for a limited time means new films like King Richard and Dune have already been pulled from its library. And the movies HBO Max adds to its robust library each month are mostly older films. Still, there are a handful of new movies available at HBO Max, both brand-new Max Originals and movies from 2021 it just added to its streaming collection.

Below are five new movies on HBO Max, plus a full list of everything getting added in January.

HBO Max Release Date: Jan. 1, 2021

Director: Casey Patterson

Stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman

Rating: TV-14

Runtime: 102 minutes





The eight films of the Harry Potter franchise are a cornerstone bit of content for HBO Max as a streaming service, providing an indispensable reason for who knows how many million subscriptions, but the service isn’t content to simply rest on its laurels in the knowledge that it has the money of Potter fans. Instead, they’ve produced an upcoming new documentary and reunion, entitled Return to Hogwarts, which sees the various major cast members of the film series doing exactly that. The central trio of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson return to the original sets, which were all preserved and converted into a museum tour in London. Other participants include the likes of Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Jason Isaacs, Tom Felton, Gary Oldman and many others. Notable omissions from the list of announced returning performers are Michael Gambon, who played Albus Dumbledore from the third film onward, and Gryffindor House head Maggie Smith, who played Professor McGonagall. One wonders if the two British actors, now aged 81 and 86, simply weren’t available for interviews during the pandemic. Also missing, of course, are those Harry Potter franchise icons who are sadly no longer with us, including Richard Harris and Alan Rickman. Return to Hogwarts serves as a nostalgia-fueled joyride for the average Potter fan, and a good chance to reflect on the momentous cultural clout of the franchise. —Jim Vorel

HBO Max Release Date: Dec. 22, 2021

Director: Lana Wachowski

Stars: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris

Rating: R

Runtime: 147 minutes





As excitingly fresh and ambitious as The Matrix was in its approach to cyberpunk cinema in 1999, The Matrix Resurrections is just as devoted to its bold and disruptive vision in 2021. By returning us to Neo (Keanu Reeves), Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and the Matrix within a framework keyed into, amused with and ultimately intrigued by remake/reboot culture, Resurrections is a stimulating and often joyous meta narrative—all stuffed into a conventional enough sci-fi suit and tie to pass as Mr. Anderson for those happily horking down blue pills. This clever commentary comes packaged as the life of ol’ grown-up Thomas Anderson (Reeves), famed programmer living off his revolutionary-yet-fleeting videogame, The Matrix. Anderson is seeing a therapist for that nagging splinter in his mind—and we get the impression that the hot mom he’s been bashfully eye-banging at his local coffee joint, Tiffany (Moss), might suffer a similar affliction. They need saving, which requires going back down the rabbit hole and confronting their shared past. To reunite, to find that old magic, to resurrect, they—and the movie—need to jump through some hoops. But, as it does, you begin to see its stance towards itself shifting: What once was an easy joke, a Super Bowl commercial where Neo puts on some VR gear and says “Woah,” villainizes that same crassness to become an optimistic and reclamatory piece of sci-fi playing with new and relevant phenomena (fandom, auteur expectation, canon, the idolization of IP) just as the original trilogy played with the burgeoning cyberpunk and hacker scene. Bugs and her real-world crew are really into The One. How they relate to this new Matrix, how the citizens of Zion live, how the uneasy relationship between machines and humans turned out post-Revolutions (or, to be even more specific, post-The Matrix Online)—we get glimpses of it all, but it’s not servicing fans. It’s in service of itself. It is a shift from corporate pessimism (the very analysis and identification of which and other themes like it are lovingly mocked in that same montage-heavy opening) to a subversive positivity. Returning characters don’t just need to be callbacks. Twisty hallways or underground brawls can be more than reference material. There is value in looking back as long as that experience moves you forward. At its best, which is mostly when Reeves and Moss share the screen and their red-hot chemistry and intimate warmth are able to embody these abstractions, Resurrections leaps from staggering heights and confidently soars. Sometimes literally.—Jacob Oller

HBO Max Release Date: Nov. 2, 2021 (Initial release: Sept. 17)

Director: Michael Showalter

Stars: Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, Cherry Jones, Vincent D’Onofrio

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 126 minutes





Not only does The Eyes of Tammy Faye assume your familiarity with innovating fraudster televangelists Tammy Faye Messner and Jim Bakker, it assumes your distaste for the former and the reasons for it. She was a much-mocked pop-cultural cartoon in her own time (even appearing as a recurring anthropomorphic anxiety in Berkeley Breathed’s Bloom County strip), whose garish, camp exterior—and the fact that she was a woman—made her an even easier target than the rest of her peers. Opening on Jessica Chastain’s made-up face in extreme close-up drives the movie’s premise home: An assurance that there’s more under the surface. And yet, the filmmaking is only skin-deep, especially when compared to the 2000 documentary of the same name that it adapts. Director Michael Showalter gives us Tammy Faye as a tragic figure in a sometimes-scolding, sometimes-snide biopic 21 years later—one that only partially respects its subject and, outside of Chastain’s determined efforts, comes across as a facile tale of scandal, sex and selling, selling, selling. Fittingly for The PTL Club’s faithful-fleecing hosts, the film’s biopic structure sometimes resembles that of a Scorsese-style rise-and-fall gangster movie: Major players are introduced in freeze-frame as drug problems develop and worsen, relationships strain and institutional retribution slowly closes in. If only it had that kind of energy. Instead, it goes through the motions with little for the eye aside from a pastel palette. We see the main couple meet, fall in love, start up their puppets-and-pulpits road show and become so successful that they make a Jesusy theme park. The Eyes of Tammy Faye’s attempt to explain a misunderstood public figure is mired in a confused tone that gets distracted by the same commercialization and mockery it aims to critique. The weary and plodding story putters along the redemption arc’s curve, losing faith even in itself along the way. —Jacob Oller

HBO Max release date: Dec. 15, 2021 (Original release date: Oct. 22, 2021)

Directors: Jean-Philippe Vine, Sarah Smith; co-director Octavio E. Rodriguez

Stars: Zach Galifianakis, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ed Helms, Justice Smith, Rob Delaney, Olivia Colman

Rating: PG-13





Ron’s Gone Wrong is the most recently patched version of that perennial kids’ movie variant, the condescending lesson slathered in bright and marketable silliness. It isn’t just out of touch—it’s never seen a touchscreen. The animated comedy about a kid who falls in love with his defective robot pal—inexplicably the only one to ever malfunction in a world overrun by them—is half old fogey lecture and half Silicon Valley puff piece, built from the scrap of better movies. As an ironically retro foil to infinitely superior The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Ron’s Gone Wrong takes a character flaw from that film’s rub-some-dirt-in-it Luddite dad and expands it into a premise: The children of the world, God help them, are only communicating to each other through screens! Personal robo friends (B-bots, not to be confused with The Mitchells’ PAL Maxes) stand in here for social media at large and the devices used to access it, combining likes, shared photos and videos, games and more into little mobile AirPod cases that follow their kids around. But worse than being glued to technology, we learn, is not having said technology at all. Enter Barney (Jack Dylan Grazer), who lives with his widower father (Ed Helms), vaguely Bulgarian grandmother (Olivia Colman) and conspicuous lack of consumption. Thanks to financial and cultural reasons, Barney hasn’t been in on the fad, which has left him an outcast. He’s the only one in the whole school without a B-bot…until his family buys a damaged B-bot (Zach Galifianakis) that quite literally fell off a truck. Problem solved! But this B-bot is terrible: He, like the screenplay, is stuck in repetitive loops of dialogue and makes nonsensical leaps in logic. The pair of nonrefundable lower-middle class misfits must learn to love each other. And they do, improbably developing affection—conveyed by Grazer joylessly giggling through his dialogue—thanks to, rather than in spite of, Ron’s imperfections. At times, the throwback goofiness of Ron’s Gone Wrong can be amusingly quaint, but more often the film is humorless, sentimental tripe that couldn’t find its point if it had a dozen B-bots giving GPS directions. If you want to see a movie aimed towards a younger audience that engages with the increasing and increasingly intriguing relationship we have with technology, I can’t recommend The Mitchells vs. The Machines highly enough. Leave Ron’s Gone Wrong to its fate as the movie that grandparents will mistakenly rent in its place. —Jacob Oller

HBO Max Release Date: Jan. 29, 2021 (Originally released Aug. 20)

Director: Lisa Joy

Stars: Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson, Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen, Natalie Martinez, Angela Sarafyan, Nico Parker

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 115 minutes





It was a dark and stormy night in post-apocalyptic Miami. The streets were wet, my best friend was drunk and I was just finishing up my job peddling people’s memories back to them when she walked in. A dame in a red dress. What a cliché. But we come back to clichés, like memories, for a reason. Writer/director Lisa Joy’s film debut, Reminiscence, isn’t just remembering the genre tropes of noir, but refitting them into a sci-fi world as confidently and imperfectly realized as the Westworld she co-created. A slick amalgamation of homages stuffed into rumpled linen, Reminiscence sticks its screw-up private eye Nick (Hugh Jackman)—who also runs a nostalgia business, literally allowing people to relive old memories, with his boozing war buddy Watts (Thandiwe Newton)—into a Chinatown-like series of run-arounds and red herrings. The big difference is that the femme that’ll quite obviously be fatale for him, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), sings at a lounge on the flooded coast of nocturnal neo-Miami. If Westworld plays with Blade Runner’s replicants, Reminiscence plays with its wet and ruined noir. There’s a conspicuous lack of cigarette smoke, but its haze is replaced by the gauzy curtain of Nick’s Reminiscence machine, which projects its users’ memories in 3-D sepia. Mae needs it to find some lost keys, just the kind of innocuous request apt to send a down-on-his-luck dick gumshoeing for his life. Only, Nick isn’t an entranced cynic nor a truth-and-justice diehard. He’s an earnest romantic, through and through, which makes his labyrinthine journey into the mystery of Mae’s disappearance all the more tragic. A film about nostalgic escape play-acting an old-fashioned genre has plenty of meta potential to comment upon the entertainment industry’s IP obsession and monetization of arrested development. Reminiscence isn’t quite assured enough for either. Instead, it’s pulp that hasn’t been boiled hard enough, its ideas slowly replaced by machinery. —Jacob Oller

January 1:

2 Guns, 2013 (HBO)

2001: A Space Odyssey, 1968

17 Again, 2009

300: Rise of an Empire, 2006

Acuitzeramo, 2019 (HBO)

All Star Superman, 2011

The Animatrix, 2003

Annabelle Comes Home, 2009

Amityville 3-D, 1983 (HBO)

Amityville II: The Possession, 1982 (HBO)

Aquaman, 2018

Barry Munday, 2010 (HBO)

Batkid Begins, 2015

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero, 1998

Batman and Harley Quinn, 2017

Batman Begins, 2005

Batman Beyond: The Return of the Joker, 2000

Batman Ninja, 2018

Batman Unlimited: Animal Instinct, 2015

Batman Unlimited: Mechs vs. Mutants, 2016

Batman Unlimited: Monster Mayhem, 2015

Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, 2016

The Batman vs. Dracula, 2005

Batman vs. Robin, 2015

Batman vs. Two-Face, 2017

Batman: Assault on Arkham, 2014

Batman: Bad Blood, 2016

Batman: Death in the Family, 2020

Batman: Gotham by Gaslight, 2018

Batman: Gotham Knight, 2008

Batman: Hush, 2019

Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993

Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, 2003

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders (Part 1), 2016

Batman: Soul of the Dragon, 2021

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 1, 2012

Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Part 2, 2013

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, 2021

Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two, 2021

Batman: Under The Red Hood, 2010

Batman: Year One, 2011

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), 2020

Brother Nature, 2016 (HBO)

Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 1982

The Bodyguard, 1992

Bullitt, 1968

Caddyshack, 1980

Caddyshack II, 1988

Capote, 2005 (HBO)

Casablanca, 1942

Catwoman, 2004

Chaplin, 1992 (HBO)

A Cinderella Story, 2004

A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song, 2011

Citizen Kane, 1941

A Clockwork Orange, 1971

Collide, 2016 (HBO)

Constantine: City of Demons, 2018

Cop Land, 1997 (HBO)

Cop Out, 2010

Crazy Rich Asians, 2018

The Curse of La Llorona, 2019

Daddy Day Camp, 2007

Daddy Day Care, 2003

The Dark Crystal, 1982

The Dark Knight, 2008

DC Showcase: Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, 2010

DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year, 2016

DC Super Hero Girls: Intergalactic Games, 2017

DC Super Hero Girls: Legends of Atlantis, 2018

The Death of Superman, 2018

Deathstroke: Knights & Dragons, 2020

The Departed, 2006

The Diary of a Teenage Girl, 2015

Dirty Harry, 1971

Dog Day Afternoon, 1975

Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003

Easy A, 2010

Empire of the Sun, 1987

The Enforcer, 1976

Eraser, 1996

The Exorcist, 1973

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Premiere (HBO)

The Faculty, 1998 (HBO)

Fast & Furious 6, 2013 (HBO)

Fatal Attraction, 1987 (HBO)

Fled, 1996 (HBO)

Four Christmases, 2008

Freedom Fighters: The Ray, 2017

Friday, 1995

The Friday After Next, 2002

Frozen River, 2008

The Fugitive, 1993

Godzilla: King of the Monsters, 2019

Gone Baby Gone, 2007 (HBO)

Gone with the Wind, 1939

Good Neighbours, 2010 (HBO)

The Goonies, 1985

The Gospel According To Andre, 2017 (HBO)

Gravity, 2013

The Green Hornet, 2011

Green Lantern, 2011

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, 2011

Green Lantern: First Flight, 2009

Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990

Harlem Nights, 1989 (HBO)

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Max Original Premiere

??Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Season 1

Here Comes The Devil, 2012 (HBO)

The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies, 2014

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug, 2013

Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011 (HBO)

House Party 2, 1991

House Party 3, 1994

House Party 4: Down To The Last Minute, 2000

House Party: Tonight’s The Night, 2013

Inception, 2010

It Chapter Two, 2019

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time, 2014

John Dies At The End, 2012 (HBO)

Joker, 2019

Justice League, 2017

Justice League Dark, 2017

Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, 2020

Justice League vs. Teen Titans, 2016

Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, 2019

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths, 2010

Justice League: Doom, 2012

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, 2013

Justice League: Gods & Monsters, 2015

Justice League: The New Frontier, 2008

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, 2015

Justice League: War, 2014

Justice Society: World War II, 2021

Killing Gunther, 2017 (HBO)

Kiltro, 2006 (HBO)

King Kong, 1933

Kong: Skull Island, 2017

Horrible Bosses, 2011

Horrible Bosses 2, 2014

The Iron Lady, 2011

The Last Five Years, 2014 (HBO)

Last Night, 2010 (HBO)

Legend Of The Guardians: The Owls Of Ga’Hoole, 2010

The LEGO Batman Movie, 2017

LEGO Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite, 2013

LEGO DC Batman: Family Matters, 2019

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis, 2018

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, 2015

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League: Attack of the Legion of Doom!, 2015

LEGO DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash, 2018

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, 2017

LEGO DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High, 2018

LEGO Justice League: Cosmic Clash, 2015

LEGO Justice League: Gotham City Breakout, 2016

Lethal Weapon, 1989

Little Nicky, 2000

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring, 2001

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King, 2003

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers, 2002

The Losers, 2010

Love and Basketball, 2000

The Lucky One, 2012

Lucky Numbers, 2000 (HBO)

Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

Magic Mike, 2012

Magnum Force, 1973

Malcolm X, 1992

The Maltese Falcon, 1941

The Mask, 1994

Mean Streets, 1973

Memento, 2000 (HBO)

The Mentalist

Michael Clayton, 2007

Mildred Pierce, 1945

Mimic, 1997 (HBO)

Mimic 2, 2001 (HBO)

Mimic 3: Sentinel, 2003 (HBO)

Mortal Kombat, 2021

Mortal Kombat Annihilation, 1997

Mortal Kombat Conquest

Mortal Kombat Legacy

Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, 2021

Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge, 2020

Mutiny on the Bounty, 1935

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s European Vacation, 1985

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics, 2013

Next, 2007 (HBO)

Next Friday, 2000

North By Northwest, 1959

The Nun, 2018

Ocean’s 8, 2018

The Outlaw Josey Wales, 1976

Paddington 2, 2017

The Pelican Brief, 1993

The ??Philadelphia Story, 1940

Pineapple Express, 2008

The Pirates! Band of Misfits, 2012

Practical Magic, 1998

Quigley Down Under, 1990 (HBO)

Racer And The Jailbird, 2017 (HBO)

Ready Player One, 2018

Reign of the Supermen, 2019

The Road Warrior, 1981

Romeo Must Die, 2000

Roots: The Gift, 1988

Roots (Mini Series), 2016

Roots: The Next Generation, 1979

Rumor Has It, 2005

Scooby-Doo, 2002

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004

Ser Bi (Les Tissus Blancs), 2020

The Shawshank Redemption, 1994

Shazam!, 2019

The Shining, 1980

Singin’ in the Rain, 1952

Son of Batman, 2014

The Son of Kong, 1933

Spare Parts, 2015 (HBO)

Stealing Harvard, 2002 (HBO)

A Streetcar Named Desire, 1951

Sudden Impact, 1983

Suicide Squad, 2016

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay, 2018

Sunset Song, 2015 (HBO)

Super Fly, 1972

Supergirl, 2015

Superman II, 1980

Superman III, 1983

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, 1987

Superman vs. The Elite, 2012

Superman: Brainiac Attacks, 2006

Superman: Doomsday, 2007

Superman: Man of Tomorrow, 2020

Superman: Red Son, 2020

Superman: The Movie, 1978

Superman: Unbound, 2013

Superman/Batman Public Enemies, 2009

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, 2010

Swordfish, 2001

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies, 2018

Teen Titans Go! Vs. Teen Titans, 2019

Teen Titans Judas Contract, 2017

Teen Titans: Trouble in Tokyo, 2007

Thor: Tales of Asgard, 2011 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

A Time to Kill, 1996

The Time Traveler’s Wife, 2009

The Two Jakes, 1990 (HBO)

Training Day, 2001

Ultraviolet, 2006

Vegas Vacation, 1997

Venus And Serena, 2012 (HBO)

V for Vendetta, 2005

Vixen, 2017

Watchmen, 2009

Watchmen Motion Comics

Wedding Crashers, 2005

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?, 1962

When Harry Met Sally, 1989

Where The Wild Things Are, 2009

The Wizard of Oz, 1939

Wonder Woman, 2017

Wonder Woman (Animated), 2009

Wonder Woman: Bloodlines, 2019

Wrong Turn At Tahoe, 2009 (HBO)

The Yellow Birds, 2017 (HBO)

Yes Man, 2008

Yogi Bear, 2010

Zookeeper, 2011

Zoom, 2006 (HBO)

January 2:

Wipeout Season 1 Part A

January 4:

Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes (Batch 4)

Snowpiercer Season 2

January 5:

The Bachelor (XXV)

January 7:

Algo Azul, 2021 (HBO)

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, 2021 (HBO)

Search Party, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Teenage Euthanasia Season 1

January 9:

Euphoria, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones, Original Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

January 12:

Joe Pera Talks With You Season 3

Squidbillies Season 13

January 13:

Diego, The Last Goodbye (Diego, el último adiós), Max Original Documentary

My Mom, Your Dad, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Peacemaker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Station Eleven, Max Original Season Finale

January 14:

ER

January 15:

Fringe

January 16:

Somebody Somewhere Season Premiere (HBO)

January 17:

Injustice, 2021

The Murder of Fred Hampton, Documentary

January 19:

??Last Open Mic at the End of the World, 2021

January 20:

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons, Max Original Season 4 Premiere

Moses Storm: Trash White, Max Original Premiere

On The Job, Max Original (Mini Series) Season 1 Premiere

January 21:

Back On The Record with Bob Costas, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

Chillin Island Season Finale (HBO)

Invisibles, 2020 (HBO)

The Last O.G Season 4

Real Time with Bill Maher, Season 20 Premiere (HBO)

January 24:

The Gilded Age, Season 1 Premiere (HBO)

Pennyworth, Seasons 1 and 2

January 25:

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, 2022 (HBO)

January 27:

Bunker, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Cut (aka O Grande Look), Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Gomorrah, Max Original Season 5 Premiere

Malignant, 2021 (HBO)

Take Out with Lisa Ling, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

January 28:

The Hangover Part III, 2013 (HBO)

January 29:

Reminiscence, 2021 (HBO)