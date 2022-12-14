It's Ghostface Takes Manhattan in First Teaser for Scream VI

Leave it to Scream to release a one-minute teaser for the next installment in the series, and then pack that minute with as many overt and discreet horror references as it possibly can. We would have expected no less from the upcoming Scream 6, which seems to be getting the Scream VI stylistic treatment, possibly as an ode to the 1980s slashers (particularly Friday the 13th) that first inspired it. The film is again directed by the Ready or Not team of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and is a direct follow-up to last year’s frustratingly titled (but quite fun) Scream. This time around, they’ve also got a franchise legend back behind the camera, in the former of original franchise writer Kevin Williamson, serving as an executive producer.

All the major, surviving figures from the last film are returning, including Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Courteney Cox, with the one major exception being that Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott apparently won’t be around this time. In better news, we have the addition of Scream 4 favorite Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere), and the addition of new characters played by Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori and Samara Weaving.

The big news, of course, is that the action this time won’t revolve around the perpetually troubled city of Woodsboro, and will instead follow Sam and Tara to New York City. This is something of a horror trope in an of itself, most famously exemplified by Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan, a particularly hated installment in the series in which Jason Voorhees spends the majority of his time in transit to the city aboard a boat. Presumably, Scream VI isn’t about to make the same mistake, although this teaser wastes no time in immediately making some Jason references. And some Freddy references. And about half a dozen other references, including to the directors’ own Ready or Not. For a one-minute clip, this thing is absolutely packed with stuff for horror geeks to dissect.

Scream VI is scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. Until then, check out the teaser trailer below.