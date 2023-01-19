New Scream 6 Trailer Gives Us First Glimpse at Returning Characters

More teases and trickles of hype for the upcoming Scream 6 continue to leak to the web in a weekly drip, but the new teaser below is of particular interest for the fact that for the first time, we’re seeing some of the series’ iconic returning characters in action. Courteney Cox is featured below, confronting a new Ghostface who we’re told is “something different.” As he tells the long-surviving Gale Weathers before tossing a corpse through a wall: “There’s never been one like me, Gale.”

Longtime fans of the series will also no doubt be excited to see the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Kirby Reed, a retconned survivor of the 2011 massacre in Scream 4. Although fan estimation of Scream 4 tends to fluctuate over time, Kirby has always been an extremely popular character, to the extent that no one really seemed to mind much when writers James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick made the call to resurrect her. She only appears for a moment here, but we’ll be rooting for her to survive this installment a bit more definitively than she did Scream 4. Gale, on the other hand …

Franchise stars Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega are likewise present here, being hunted by Ghostface through that most iconic of all NYC locations—a filthy bodega. It very much looks like a wonderfully tense game of cat and mouse, with Ghostface slaughtering shopkeepers and getting his hands on their shotgun. And as we all know, Ghostface killers aren’t above using a gun to their own advantage from time to time.

Scream 6 (or Scream VI) is coming soon, scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023. In the meantime, check out the new trailer below.