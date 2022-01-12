Dave Grohl Is a Demon From Hell in First Trailer for Foo Fighters' Studio 666 Horror Film

There’s a long, if not particularly proud, tradition of horror film crossovers with the hard rock music genre, likely owing to the puritanical distrust with which the rock ‘n roll genre was once portrayed by parents and guardians of decades past. If rock music was claimed to be a tool of Satan, hard rock horror movies represented a way to cheekily thumb one’s nose at exactly that kind of absurd, fear-driven response to new music. Most of these films, made from their heyday in the 1980s until today, tend to feature rock bands who somehow conjure or summon evil via their music, but the “bands” in question are typically composed entirely of actors, not guys who hold records for the number of Grammy Awards they have choking their mantles. And yet that’s what we have here, in the form of the Foo Fighters’ new film Studio 666—an old school “hard rock horror” movie that stars the actual members of one of the most successful rock groups of all time, now in their golden years.

Looking at the first trailer for Studio 666 below, it seems the film is quite aware of this latter fact, as the members satirize their advancing age and the ever-present hurdle of expectation that their best work is behind them. Frontman Dave Grohl tinkers on his guitar, looking for “new notes” while excitedly showing off a “new” creation to his bandmates … which turns out to be exactly the same as 1997’s “Everlong.” Oh, and the band is also recording a house possessed by an evil entity, so there’s that as well.

Watching the trailer below, there are several impressive aspects to this film, which feels like it could easily have been little more than a glorified fan project. First off, the members of the Foo Fighters handle themselves quite ably on screen, displaying excellent comedic timing and the acting chops of seasoned professionals. Secondly, the budget feels surprisingly generous, with solid VFX and some genuinely engaging shooting from director BJ McDonnell, a camera operator on films like Malignant and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. We might have a new talent to keep an eye on here.

Check out the trailer below, and keep an eye out for Studio 666 hitting theaters on Feb. 25, 2022.