Amanda Seyfriend Moves into the Home From Hell in First Trailer for Netflix Horror Movie Things Heard & Seen

The Netflix library isn’t exactly brimming with older, classic horror films, but they continue to bolster it with their own releases, that’s for sure. The last year added some instant classics such as His House and I’m Thinking of Ending Things, and the upcoming Things Heard & Seen looks like another classical ghost story in the making. The film’s first trailer appeared out of thin air today, with an upcoming release on Netflix on April 29, 2021.

Amanda Seyfried stars in this adaptation of the novel All Things Cease to Appear by Elizabeth Brundage, playing Catherine, a woman who moves with her husband to a small town, only to discover that both her marriage and their new house seem to hold some dark secrets. According to Netflix: “A Manhattan couple moves to a historic hamlet in the Hudson Valley and come to discover that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history.”

The cast of Things Heard & Seen is small, but effective. Seyfried is our audience proxy, still looking like a day hasn’t passed since 2004’s Mean Girls. James Norton is extra suspicious-looking husband George, who surely has some kind of culpability for the spooky goings-on. Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer seems to have been cast as some kind of vixen/”other woman,” while F. Murray Abraham lends some gravitas as a senior member of the town who surely knows more than he’s letting on.

Check out the first full trailer below for Things Heard & Seen, which thankfully doesn’t give too much away. The film hits Netflix on April 29.