God Help Us, Here's a Trailer for the Seventh Tremors Movie

If there’s one thing on earth more durable than a graboid, it’s the Tremors franchise itself. After looking like it had finally run out of steam in the mid-2000s after Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, the series was revived once again in 2015 with Tremors: Bloodlines and 2018’s Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell. And they’re still not done, either, as today has seen the release of the first trailer for the SEVENTH installment in the series, Tremors: Shrieker Island.

Back in the saddle as always is the man, the myth, the legend: Actor Michael Gross, who has been anchoring the series as a central fixture ever since taking over de facto lead duties in Tremors 2: Aftershocks. His “Burt Gummer” has evolved over the course of the series from a kooky but fairly down-to-earth survivalist, to a one-man, Graboid-annihilating army whose entire life seems to revolve around putting down infestations of the tunneling beasts and their many mutant variants.

The title of this particular entry, Shrieker Island, clearly implies that the “shriekers,” first introduced in Tremors 2 as bipedal offshoots of the original Graboid worms, will factor in here in a major way. The plot appears to be more or less similar to The Most Dangerous Game, as this time around, Burt Gummer and crew must exterminate an island overrun with Graboids that was intended to function as a dangerous, ultra-luxury hunting preserve. Notable to the Tremors geeks (if there is such a thing) is the absence of actor Jamie Kennedy, who portrayed GUmmer’s son in the last two installments. Here, it seems like he’s been functionally replaced by Jon Heder as the comic relief, although Heder is apparently playing a new character.

Check out the trailer, and it’s surprisingly competent-looking CGI, below. Tremors: Shrieker Island hits VOD and physical media on Oct. 20, 2020.