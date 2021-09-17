Handheld Horror Returns in First Trailer for Shudder's V/H/S/94

It’s been 7 years at this point since V/H/S: Viral effectively put the well-liked and influential found footage horror series into its grave, but the resurrection is nigh. We have our first trailer today for the Shudder Original Film V/H/S/94, which is rebooting the V/H/S series with its trademark combination of disturbing genre material, gore and buzzy horror directors. The film is scheduled to hit horror streamer Shudder in the U.S. on Oct. 6, 2021. Here’s your basic premise:

In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

This go-round in the found footage series features segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Seance) and Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us), in addition to Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). The trailer, meanwhile, looks absolutely gnarly in terms of the blood-n-guts factor, and we see quick glimpses that suggest some informercial parodies, a first-person shooting sequence, and even something that looks suspiciously like an I Think You Should Leave-style “coffin flop” in progress. One can only hope that the final product is more reminiscent of V/H/S 2 than the likes of V/H/S: Viral.

Check out the grisly trailer for V/H/S/94 below.