Watch All Four Trailers for Amazon's October Horror Promotion, Welcome to the Blumhouse

The spooky month is fast approaching, and with it a lot of new horror film content. Amazon will be especially prolific this Halloween season, and has attracted attention for its partnership with indie horror specialists Blumhouse, who are debuting a collection of four new films titled “Welcome to the Blumhouse” on the service. All are low-budget but attractive looking horror features or thrillers, starring up-and-coming performers, and they arrive in two blocks: Two films on Oct. 6, and another two on Oct. 13.

Trailers for all four films dropped today, so check out the trailers and synopses below.

Director: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr.

Writer: Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr, Stephen Herman

Starring: Mamoudou Athie, Phylicia Rashad, Amanda Christine, Tosin Morohunfola, Charmaine Bingwa, and Troy James

Release date: Oct. 6, 2020

Synopsis: After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

Black Box looks like a mind-bending thriller, very much in the mold of a Black Mirror episode, as a father uncovers the truth of what his previous life as a married man was really like—not the idyllic existence that his friends and family all seem to suggest it was. This is definitely psychological horror, supported by sci-fi framework.

Director: Veena Sud

Wirter: Veena Sud

Starring: Mireille Enos, Peter Sarsgaard, and Joey King

Release date: Oct. 6, 2020

Synopsis: When their teenage daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

A classic family based psychological thriller, by the looks of it, exploring that age-old question: How far would you go to look out for your family’s best interest, even when it means covering up murder? Peter Sarsgaard is a welcome addition here, giving this concept some dramatic gravitas.

Director: Elan Dassani, Rajeev Dassani

Writer: Madhuri Shekar

Starring: Sarita Choudhury, Sunita Mani, Omar Maskati, and Bernard White

Release date: Oct. 13, 2020

Synopsis: A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

A very awkward situation indeed for the character played by Sunita Mani, who you’d likely recognize from Netflix’s G.L.O.W., given that her Mom seems to believe her boyfriend is a shapeshifting killer. A rare American horror film to star all southeast Asian actors.

Director: Zu Quirke

Writer: Zu Quirke

Starring: Sydney Sweeney, Madison Iseman, Jacques Colimon, and Ivan Shaw

Release date: Oct. 13, 2020

Synopsis: Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

Looks like one part The Craft, one part The Blackcoat’s Daughter, if you ask us. Selling out to the darkside for the talent to surpass your peers is nothing new, but the fact that it’s her own sister is interesting. This family must have some serious ego issues.