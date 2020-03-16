New on Hulu: All the Movies and TV Coming in April

In these times of coronavirus, staying inside to stream your favorite film and television titles isn’t just some fun diversion: It’s now a morally upstanding act. Hulu’s April slate comprises dozens of new opportunities for you to entertain yourself while quarantining. Here are the most eye-catching additions on the way.

The standout feature film headed to Hulu next month is a shoo-in: Bong Joon Ho’s Oscar-winning Parasite, i.e. Paste’s top movie of 2019, which streams exclusively on Hulu starting on April 8. If you’ve been unable to make time for the historic Best Picture winner thus far, you no longer have any excuse—we’ll leave our argument for watching this film at that, as it’s the kind of ride best experienced with as few preconceptions as possible. The bulk of the month’s other films arrive on April 1: Essential Mel Brooks comedy Blazing Saddles, Sam Raimi’s game-changing 2002 superhero hit Spider-Man, Oscar-winning Stephen King adaptation Misery, both volumes of Quentin Tarantino’s two-part martial arts revenge epic Kill Bill, Robert Zemeckis-directed Michael Douglas/Kathleen Turner adventure Romancing the Stone, iconic Tom Cruise teen caper Risky Business, recently sequel-ized horror-comedy Zombieland, Denzel Washington-starring post-apocalyptic thriller The Book Of Eli, American Let the Right One In remake Let Me In and 2003 Colin Farrell/Kiefer Sutherland thriller Phone Booth, among others. Stragglers bringing up the rear later in April include found-footage horror sequel Paranormal Activity 3 (April 20), last year’s animated Yeti adventure Abominable (April 24) and the 2011 Footloose remake (April 29), which, evidently, exists.

We gave place of prominence to film in deference to the outstanding Parasite, but it’s Hulu’s April TV slate that would have otherwise been the star of the show: Notable additions abound, in large part thanks to FX on Hulu, the new partnership through which the latter becomes the exclusive streaming home of the former’s many acclaimed shows. We’ll begin with an ending: April 3 brings the third and final season of Future Man, the Hulu original sci-fi comedy from executive producers and directors Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, starring Josh Hutcherson, Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson. Season 3 finds Josh (Hutcherson), Tiger (Coupe) and Wolf (Wilson), convicted of time crimes and sentenced to death by entertainment, becoming fugitives and going on the run through time so they can clear their names and clean up the big mess they’ve made of history along the way. FX on Hulu comes into play a bit later in the month: For starters, there’s the series premiere of Mrs. America (April 15), starring Cate Blanchett as anti-feminist Equal Rights Movement opponent Phyllis Schafly—the limited series, which also stars Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracey Ullman, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Elizabeth Banks and John Slattery, “tells the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA), and the unexpected backlash that forever shifted the political landscape,” per its synopsis. Just one day later, What We Do In The Shadows (April 16) returns for a second season of silly vampire antics—the acclaimed FX series, inspired by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement’s 2014, mockumentary-style horror-comedy of the same name, follows four vampires rooming together in Staten Island, very incompetently vying for global domination. In the show’s second season, “the vampires will try to find their way in a world of human Super Bowl parties, internet trolls, an energy vampire who gets a promotion and becomes drunk on power and, of course, all the ghosts, witches, necromancers, zombies and shadowy cloaked assassins who roam freely in the Tri-State area,” per its synopsis. Last but hardly least is the Season 4 premiere of Noah Hawley’s crime-drama anthology Fargo (April 20), based on the Coen Brothers’ 1996 classic of the same name. The anthology’s fourth installment, set in 1950 Kansas City, “centers on two criminal syndicates who are fighting for a piece of the American dream and have struck an uneasy peace. Together, they control an alternate economy of exploitation, graft and drugs. To cement their truce, Loy Cannon (Chris Rock), the head of the African-American crime family, trades his youngest son Satchel (Rodney Jones) to his enemy Donatello Fadda (Tomasso Ragno), the head of the Italian mafia. In return, Donatello surrenders his youngest son Zero (Jameson Braccioforte) to Loy.” We can only imagine that Midwestern politeness, life-or-death misunderstandings and deceptions, and the occasional shock of ultra-violence ensue from there.

We’d be remiss to conclude our blathering before flagging what’s leaving Hulu in April, as well: 28 Days Later, National Lampoon’s Vacation (and European, and Christmas), Bridget Jones’s Diary (and The Edge Of Reason, and Baby) John Q, Say Anything, Lord of War, Robin Hood (1991) and My Best Friend’s Wedding all vanish on April 30. You’ve been told!

Find Hulu’s complete April slate below.

Available April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

Available April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

Available April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 8

Parasite (2019)

Available April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

Available April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

Available April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

Available April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

Available April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

Available April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

Available April 20

Fargo: Season 4 Premiere (FX)

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

Available April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Available April 23

Cunningham (2019)

Available April 24

Abominable (2019)

Available April 29

Footloose (2011)

Available April 30

2020 Billboard Music Awards: Special (NBC)

The following are available with the STARZ premium add-on:

The Accused (1988) (4/1)

Cadillac Man (1990) (4/1)

Diana (2013) (4/1)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) (4/1)

Finding Steve McQueen (2019) (4/1)

The Forgotten (2004) (4/1)

My Bloody Valentine (1981) (4/1)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010) (4/1)

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps (2000) (4/1)

The Nutty Professor (1996) (4/1)

Original Sin (2001) (4/1)

Paranormal Activity (2009) (4/1)

Showtime (2002) (4/1)

Snatch (2000) (4/1)

Spider-Man (2002) (4/1)

Spider-Man 2 (2004) (4/1)

Superstar (1999) (4/1)

Surf’s Up (2007) (4/1)

Undercover Brother (2002) (4/1)

WarGames (1983) (4/1)

Zombieland: Double Tap (2019) (4/3)

The Comedian (2017) (4/4)

Irrational Man (2015) (4/4)

Lady in the Van (2015) (4/4)

Where’s My Roy Cohn? (2019) (4/6)

Garden State (2004) (4/10)

Hellboy (2004) (4/10)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004) (4/10)

Night at the Museum II: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) (4/10)

Rent Due (2020) (4/10)

The Sandlot 2 (2005) (4/10)

The Sandlot (1993) (4/10)

Funny People (2009) (4/16)

Overcomer (2019) (4/17)

The Animal (2001) (4/17)

Bachelor Party (1984) (4/17)

Bulworth (1998) (4/17)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) (4/17)

First Sunday (2008) (4/17)

The French Connection (1971) (4/17)

The Haunting (1999) (4/17)

Ithaca (2015) (4/17)

Sense and Sensibility (1995) (4/17)

Small Soldiers (1998) (4/17)

Big Fat Liar (2002) (4/18)

Bigger Fatter Liar (2017) (4/18)

Generation Columbine (2019) (4/20)

Beethoven (1992) (4/24)

Toxic Beauty (2019) (4/27)

The Bravest (2019) (4/29)

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

Run: Series Premiere (4/12)

Insecure: Season 4 Premiere (4/12)

Night of Too Many Stars: Special (4/18)

We’re Here: Series Premiere (4/23)

I Know This Much is True: Limited Series Premiere (4/27)

The following are available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Outcry: Documentary Series Premiere (4/3)

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Series Premiere (4/26)

Leaving Hulu on April 30:

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

American Buffalo (1996)

Cinderfella (1960)

Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)

Golden Gate (1994)

The Bellboy (1960)

The Patsy (1964)

The Tenant (1976)

Unforgettable (1996)

Buffalo 66 (1998)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Still Smokin’ (1983)

Earth Girls Are Easy (1988)

Judgment Day (1999)

Lord of War (2005)

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie (2011)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (2006)

Southie (1999)

The Last Stand (2013)

The Last Warrior (2000)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Spy Next Door (2010)

28 Days Later (2003)

Robin Hood (1991)

Say Anything (1989)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (2004)

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016)

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

For Colored Girls (2010)

John Q (2002)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985)

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

