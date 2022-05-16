Emma Thompson Gets Her Mojo Going in Trailer for Hulu's Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

It’s never too late to have the night of your life, provided you have the right partner. Or at least, that seems to be the message at the heart of Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, a warm and fuzzy sex comedy about a senior woman reclaiming her sexual power after decades of feeling like she was missing out. The wonderful Emma Thompson plays retired teacher Nancy, who calls upon the services of a kind, considerate sex worker as the two forge an unlikely connection in this Searchlight Pictures film, which is headed for an exclusive release on Hulu on June 17, 2022. Or as the official synopsis puts it:

In Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, two-time Academy Award winner Emma Thompson (Love, Actually) embodies the candor and apprehension of retired teacher Nancy Stokes, and newcomer Daryl McCormack (Peaky Blinders) personifies the charisma and compassion of sex worker Leo Grande. As Nancy embarks on a post-marital sexual awakening and Leo draws on his skills and charm, together they find a surprising human connection.

The trailer below, meanwhile, feels like a comforting, low-stakes dramedy that simply asks its audience to have the courage to pursue what they want in their lives. The film debuted at Sundance to critical acclaim, including from Paste’s own reviewer, with much praise for Thompson and emerging Irish star Daryl McCormack, best known for Peaky Blinders. It looks like a tidy, funny film that will no doubt, thanks to its premise, skew toward older audiences. But regardless, it’s always nice to see a 63-year-old actress in a film, portrayed as desirable and worthy of pleasure.

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande hits Hulu on June 17, 2022. Check out the first trailer below.