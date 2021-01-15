Rosamund Pike Is a Grinning Psycho in Trailer for Netflix's I Care a Lot

Did Rosamund Pike scare the hell out of you in Gone Girl? Well, she’s ready to inhabit some of that same skin once again, albeit with what looks like a few more laughs. Coming to Netflix on Feb. 19, 2021 is I Care a Lot, which stars Pike as a scheming crook who defrauds the elderly, laughing all the way to the bank. However, things turn upside down for Pike when one of the women she legally swindles turns out to have powerful connections to organized crime. I Care a Lot co-stars Eiza González, Dianne Wiest, and Chris Messina, along with none other than Peter Dinklage as some sort of crime boss. Now that sounds like some entertaining casting.

The vibe feels like both thriller and crime comedy, landing somewhere in the midst of Guy Ritchie or Jason Reitman’s Thank You For Smoking. As in that film, Pike’s character is our protagonist by default, but it’s immediately clear what a cad she is—only her force of personality would give the audience a vested interest in her fate. The film premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival and debuted to very strong reviews, with critics praising Pike’s performance and a sharp screenplay. It’s easy to see why Netflix made the move on that particular acquisition.

I Care a Lot is written and directed by J Blakeson, best known for The Disappearance of Alice Creed, The 5th Wave and BBC One’s Gunpowder in 2017. Check out the crackling first trailer below for some very twitchy energy from Pike in particular. This is a film we’ll be curious to see as soon as possible.