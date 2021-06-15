In Bruges Team of Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Martin McDonagh to Reunite for New Film

Outside of the best works by Guy Ritchie, 2008’s In Bruges remains one of the best-loved dark comedy crime films of the last few decades, and much of its allure comes from the central relationship between the characters played by actors Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. A classic screen duo from the moment they’re introduced, the two Irish actors seemed destined to work together again, and now it’s happening in another film from In Bruges director Martin McDonagh.

The film, titled The Banshees of Inisherin, is adapted from one in a series of plays written by the Oscar-winning McDonagh, who also directed Seven Psychopaths and Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri. Set in the small islands surrounding the mouth of Galway Bay in Irish waters, the plays sound like relatively small-scale dramas, focusing on character rather than plot.

According to the Irish Mirror, the film is meant to begin filming in Ireland in August, and “tells the story of a pair of lifelong friends on a remote Irish island who find themselves at an awkward time in their relationship when one of them no longer wants to be friends.” The paper goes on to say that there will be “dark and hilarious consequences to the decision,” as one might expect from the director of In Bruges, a classic comedy of errors.

McDonagh had originally written The Banshees of Inisherin some 25 years ago as one in a series of seven plays, all of which ended up being produced for the stage except this one. It would seem that Farrell and Gleeson have now aged into being appropriate for the characters—Farrell in particular is no longer the fresh-faced “rookie” hitman he portrayed in In Bruges. Audiences, meanwhile, will no doubt enjoy watching the cantankerous pair reunited once more. We’ll bring you more information on the film’s development and production as it arrives.