The Boys Are Back in Town: Jackass Forever Trailer Officially Drops

“Concussions aren’t great,” Steve-O tells the camera, “but as long as you have them before you’re 50, it’s cool. And Knoxville is 49, so we’re good.” The first look at the newest Jackass film is finally upon us and the gang is older, but still up to the same pranks. Cannons, bulls, electrocutions, explosions, snakes, tarantulas, bees and giant hands abound in the first trailer for Jackass Forever.

Accompanied by Johnny Knoxville will be regulars from the original films and MTV series: Dave England, Steve-O, Chris Pontius, Danger Ehren, Preston Lacy and Jason “Wee Man” Acuña. But they’ll be accompanied by a slew of new members, including Jasper Dolphin (Loiter Squad, Odd Future), comedian Rachel Wolfson, Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Eric Manaka (Action Point) and Zach Holmes (Ridiculousness). Guest cameos from Eric Andre, Tyler the Creator, Tony Hawk, Francis Ngannou and Machine Gun Kelly will also be featured.

The incredibly moving trailer also serves as a reminder that Jackass Forever will mark Johnny Knoxville’s final Jackass appearance, the 49-year-old actor and stuntman having revealed the decision in a GQ interview earlier this year.. If the ending of Jackass 3D had fans emotional, the Jackass Forever serves as an tear-jerkingly ominous reminder of what’s to come.

Jackass Forever will hit theaters October 22.

Check out the trailer below: