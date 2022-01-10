Enjoy the Danger and Chaos of the Final Trailer for Jackass Forever

It’s been more than 20 years since the birth of Jackass on MTV, and almost 20 years at this point since the first feature film of the series catapulted the insane prank/stunt competition to dizzying new heights, but there are some things that never change. For one, Johnny Knoxville and his crew still haven’t developed any greater sense of self preservation. And secondly, it still hurts like hell to get bitten in the face by a snake. Truly, a maxim to live one’s life by, right there.

Paramount released the final trailer today for the upcoming Jackass Forever, the fifth and final installment in the Jackass saga, as most of its original cast and crew are now 50, or pushing it. Assuming they all make it through this one alive, it will be a fond farewell to a brand that was infamous as soon as it first arrived on television in 2000.

Of course, that’s a big “if,” because the stunts in this film look just as ridiculous as the stuff these guys have always tackled in the past. In the few minutes you spend in the trailer below, you’ll witness Steve-O alone being exploded on several occasions, although the funniest moment is likely “Danger” Ehren being told he’s going to be punched by an MMA lightweight, only to be confronted with heavyweight Francis Ngannou, known for having recorded the hardest punch in MMA history.

Pretty much all of the original Jackass pranksters return for this final installment, including Knoxville, Steve-O, Wee Man, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Danger Ehren and Preston Lacy. The only exceptions are Ryan Dunn, who was killed in a car crash back in 2011, and Bam Margera, whose well-documented substance abuse issues resulted in him leaving the production part way through. Regardless, there is a sense of permanence to the trailer below, making Jackass Forever a grand farewell tour of the series history.

Jackass Forever will hit theaters on Feb. 4, 2022. Check out the trailer below.