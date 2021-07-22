Jordan Peele Drops Poster, Title for Next Horror Film: Nope

Jordan Peele has fully announced his next directed horror project on social media. A poster, lead cast and cryptically succinct title has been released for the upcoming horror film Nope.

Take a look:

The poster depicts a cloudy night sky, with one single cloud standing out in particular that has a multicolored kite flag tail attached to it and trailing behind. It ominously hangs above a glittering town below.

The poster also reveals the film’s principal cast, reuniting Peele with Get Out lead Daniel Kaluuya, alongside Steven Yeun and Keke Palmer. Deadline has reported that the film will additionally feature Barbie Ferreira and Brandon Perea.

The film is already set for a release on July 22, 2022. Who knows what new IMAX-shot horrors await us until then.