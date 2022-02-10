Watch Characters Old and New Team Up to Save the Human Race in the Trailer for Jurassic World Dominion

Just in time for Laura Dern’s birthday, and right on the heels of Steven Spielberg’s eighth Academy Award nomination for Best Director, the new trailer for Jurassic World Dominion has arrived. Jurassic World Dominion is the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy and the sixth installment in the overall Jurassic Park franchise. When we last left the franchise in 2018 with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, we saw the beginning of the neo-Jurassic Age, in which dinosaurs and humans must coexist. In the new trailer, which takes place four years later, we see a new, Wild West era of dinosaur life: Dinos in the snowy mountains, dinos in the cities, dinos everywhere. Is the human project doomed forever?

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return in their respective roles as the dino-wrangling Owen Grady and park operations manager Claire Dearing. Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum also return in their iconic roles as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ian Malcolm from the original series. This will mark Dern and Neill’s long awaited return to the series. New cast members include DeWanda Wise (She’s Gotta Have It), Mamoudou Athie (Archive 81), Dichen Lachman (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), Scott Haze (Minari) and Campbell Scott (The Amazing Spider-Man 2). Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow returns to direct the final installment.

Filming for Jurassic World Dominion began in Canada in February 2020, but was pushed back to June 2020 and concluded later that November due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In the United States, Jurassic World Dominion is scheduled to drop theatrically by Universal Pictures on June 10, 2022. The film was supposed to come out in summer 2021, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch the Jurassic World Dominion trailer here: