Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" Is the Latest Character to Be Added Back into Zack Snyder's Justice League

DC’s Justice League is the greatest collection of superheroes the world has ever seen. Batman. Superman. Wonder Woman. The Flash. And now, thanks to Zack Snyder, his legion of endlessly supportive fans, and some settled issues over music rights, the League has added one more superhero back into its ranks: Leonard Cohen.

The newest trailer for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, the official name for the Snyder Cut earned by one of the biggest and strangest fan campaigns of its kind, promises to expand on plenty of characters that didn’t quite make it in the original movie. Characters like the villainous Darkseid, heroic Hippolyta, and legendary musician Leonard Cohen. The black-and-white tease for HBO Max’s allegedly three-and-a-half-hour project is set to the haunting, lovely Cohen classic “Hallelujah”—a track that got a similar official trailer pulled from YouTube earlier this month. It’s effectively the Spider-Man/Sony issue of DC, with this one Cohen song being more important to the team than someone like Aquaman.

But never fear: Snyder isn’t going to let them tear the Justice League apart again.

The question of whether WB finally got the rights to “Hallelujah” is still up in the air. The trailer’s still not on YouTube, but lives on Snyder’s personal Twitter account. Now all those who couldn’t watch the trailer on YouTube (because nobody paid for Cohen’s song) can stop watching Snyder use the same track during that Watchmen sex scene. Even more exciting, now that “Hallelujah” has appeared in two DC team movies, perhaps it will soon get its own standalone origin movie.

Regardless of his song’s superhero future, Cohen’s back with the League alongside Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Ezra Miller, Jason Momoa, and Ray Fisher. While the possible Zack Snyder’s Justice League miniseries may not be able to expand on all the side characters it hopes to flesh out thanks to its extended runtime, here’s hoping that “Hallelujah” gets its due. If not, maybe this will lead to a black-and-white extended cut of Shrek.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League looks to hit HBO Max in 2021.