Mary Elizabeth Winstead is an Avenging Angel in the Trailer for Netflix's Kate

Stop us if you’ve heard this one before: An elite assassin, betrayed by their employers, sets out on a bloody path of revenge. John Wick, right? Wait no, it’s Gunpowder Milkshake. Wait, actually it’s Netflix’s other upcoming John Wick clone, the much less flamboyantly titled Kate. Starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead as yet another spurned assassin out for revenge, Kate also appears to have a twist of Jason Statham’s Crank for good measure, as our protagonist must race against her own body to find the person who betrayed her before it’s too late. Or as the official Netflix synopsis puts it:

After she’s poisoned, a ruthless criminal operative has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

We have to say, given the trailer below, Winstead apparently finds time for a lot of costume changes in that 24 hours as she searches for her own killer. The young girl character also seems oddly okay with the fact that Winstead apparently killed her mother or father, but perhaps she’s not aware of that particular piece of information.

Style-wise, it’s hard not to be reminded of Wick and Gunpowder Milkshake, which starred Karen Gillam as an assassin reconnecting with her assassin mother, but given the presence of Winstead here this also feels like something of a backdoor sequel/prequel to Birds of Prey and her Huntress character. The film is directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan, a visual effects artist whose only previous directorial credit was 2016’s The Huntsman: Winter’s War. We would wager that this is Nicolas-Troyan’s attempt to break back into more steady directing work, on a smaller budget (and with lower expectations) than that would-be blockbuster sequel.

Check out the full Kate trailer below. The actioner hits Netflix on Sept. 10, 2021.