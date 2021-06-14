Matrix 4 Star Jessica Henwick Joins Cast of Knives Out 2

Another day, another big signing for Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, which just added Jessica Henwick, a star of the upcoming The Matrix 4, to its roster of possible suspects. Up-and-coming star Henwick is joining an absolutely stacked cast on Knives Out 2, which already includes the likes of Dave Bautista, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Madelyn Cline and others in addition to franchise star Daniel Craig. What better way for an emerging starlet to announce her presence as a Hollywood A-lister?

Netflix paid a ridiculous $400 million back in March for the next two installments of director Rian Johnson’s whodunnit series, which will continue to follow gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, as played by Daniel Craig. The stories will presumably be unrelated to the events of the first Knives Out, about the death of mystery writer Harlan Thrombey. There’s no details on the subject matter of the sequel yet, but with this kind of ensemble cast you can surely expect another lineup of suspects, with “they all could have done it” motivations.

Henwick, meanwhile, will perhaps be recognized by Game of Thrones fans as Nymeria Sand, one of the Sand Snakes, before she went on to her breakout role in Netflix’s Iron Fist as Colleen Wing. She’s also appeared in such films as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and 2020’s Underwater, but will likely be vaulted to a new level of stardom in the near future due to a starring role in Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. That film is currently scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2021. Henwick is also in the middle of filming The Gray Man with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans; just one more indication of how much her star is on the rise.

We will be looking forward with much anticipation to see who Henwick will be portraying in Knives Out 2, which is set to begin production in Greece this summer.