Kristen Stewart Will Play Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's Spencer Movie

Kristen Stewart has never been an easily defined actress. Add this mystifying role to her already-dynamic resumé: K-Stew has been cast as the one and only Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín’s upcoming film Spencer, per a Deadline report.

The movie follows Lady Di during one particularly heated weekend in the early 1990s when she decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles. Steven Knight has written the script. Production will begin early next year, per the Deadline report.

You know Larraín from his direction of films like Jackie and Neruda. Knight’s resumé is also long, but some of his prior writing work includes Eastern Promises, Peaky Blinders, Locke and The Hundred-Foot Journey.

While the choice to cast Stewart may come as a surprise to some, Larraín is more than confident that she’s the woman for the job.

“Kristen is one of the great actors around today,” Larraín told Deadline. “To do this well, you need something very important in film, which is mystery. Kristen can be many things, and she can be very mysterious and very fragile an ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need. The combination of those elements made me think of her. The way she responded to the script and how she is approaching the character, it’s very beautiful to see. I think she’s going to do something stunning and intriguing at the same time. She is this force of nature.”

“Spencer” refers to Diana’s family name before she married into the royal family. This movie promises a closer look a woman the public has been infatuated with for years, perhaps even more so after her tragic death in 1997. Stay tuned for more details about this intriguing project.