Final Last Night in Soho Trailer Teases Edgar Wright's Time-Jumping Psychological Horror

Whereas the first trailer for director Edgar Wright’s upcoming, giallo-tinged psychological horror film Last Night in Soho was all about evoking an atmosphere without giving too much away, we’ll warn you right now in advance that the final trailer for the film is significantly less concerned with spoilers. This time around, the studio seems intent on giving audiences a better idea of what the film is actually about, per se, which involves by far our most detailed look at Last Night in Soho yet.

The film stars Jojo Rabbit’s Thomasin McKenzie as Eloise, a young woman who mysteriously finds her consciousness thrown back in time as she sleeps, entering the body of another woman played by the ascendant Anya Taylor-Joy. As the official synopsis puts it:

Eloise, a young woman with a passion for fashion design and a strange sixth sense, mysteriously finds herself transported back in time to 1966 London in the body of her idol, a singer named Sandy. While in Sandy’s body, she enters into a romantic relationship; but then, she begins to realize that the glamour of the 1960s London is not what it appears to be and the past and present seem to fall apart with shady and horrifying consequences.

This latest trailer makes it clear that the film takes on something of a “murder mystery” overtone, which meshes pretty naturally with the Italian giallo-inspired visuals, which make clear allusion to the works of Dario Argento, Mario Bava and others. We also see quite a bit more here of a very dangerous-looking Matt Smith as the film’s bad boy villain.

Last Night in Soho could perhaps be regarded as Wright’s first-ever “legitimate” horror film that intends to frighten its audience, unlike the pitch-perfect comedic tone of a debut like Shaun of the Dead. The film premiered at the 78th Venice International Film Festival this week, and is scheduled to arrive in U.S. theaters on Oct. 29, 2021. Check out the full trailer below.