M. Night Shyamalan is Finally Giving Us the Single-Take Movie We Didn’t Know We Needed

If a film about a beach that makes you old wasn’t out-there enough for you, it looks like M. Night Shyamalan’s next project, Knock at the Cabin is going to be even more bonkers.

The prolific filmmaker, known primarily for his shocking and innovative twist-endings, announced the film via a short teaser on Twitter back in October. Shyamalan usually takes care to keep his film’s plot details under wraps, and this one is no different.

What we do know, though, is that Dave Bautista is involved, the release date is set for February 3, 2023, the script is potentially under 100 pages…and it’s all going to be shot in one long take.

The single-take is a pretty beloved cinematic gimmick, popularized by films like Alfred Hitchcock’s Rope and, more recently, Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Birdman and Sam Mendes’ 1917. The idea of Shyamalan employing this method is extra exciting, as the director’s plotty films are already extremely fun to watch. I imagine that this will only make it even more difficult for us to peel our eyes away from the screen.

We’ll just have to watch, and watch, and watch when Knock at the Cabin comes out on February 3, 2023.