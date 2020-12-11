Fantastic Four, Black Panther 2, and More Marvel News From Disney's Investor Day

After their 2020 Investors Day, Disney released multiple announcements on new Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Animations studios projects. While many were headed to Disney+, its Marvel movies continue to be its bastion of big-screen moviegoing, so let’s look at what’s been announced with them (also be sure to check out the latest Star Wars news and trailers):

— Spider-Man franchise helmer Jon Watts will be tackling a Fantastic Four movie now that the superhero team’s cinematic future is under the control of Marvel once again.

— The third Ant-Man film got a title, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and a confirmed cast—including Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror and Kathryn Newton’s Cassie Lang.

— Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness has been confirmed to be a weirdo crossover with—at least—the Wandavision series and the upcoming untitled Spider-Man movie.

— The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, written and directed by the franchise’s James Gunn, is planned to hit Disney+ in December 2022.

— However, the rest of the films—like Black Widow and other delayed properties—are still planned for the big screen.

— Other updates on announced features include Black Panther 2, which will not recast its title character in the wake of actor Chadwick Boseman’s death, being moved back to July 8, 2022 and Thor: Love and Thunder (featuring Christian Bale’s villainous Gorr the God Butcher) taking its earlier date of May 6, 2022. Captain Marvel 2, which added Iman Vellani’s Kamala Khan, is moving back to November 11, 2022.