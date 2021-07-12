First Trailer Arrives for Apichatpong Weerasethakul's English-Language Debut Memoria

Set for a world premiere on July 15 at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, Palme D’or-winning Thai writer/director Apichatpong Weerasethakul returns with his first feature in six years—and not only that, but his first English-language film as well. A mesmerizing trailer was released today for the Tilda Swinton-starring Memoria.

The official synopsis for the film dubs it a “bewildering drama” following a Scottish woman (Swinton) who, while in Colombia, hears a loud noise at daybreak and “begins experiencing a mysterious sensory syndrome.” The film will feature cinematography from Sayombhu Mukdeeprom who, in addition to working on Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria and Call Me by Your Name, collaborated with Weerasethakul previously on three films, including 2010’s award-winning Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.

The haunting, suspenseful trailer offers a glimpse into the enigmatic film, which has built up years of anticipation with very little prior revelations. Having spent his career working outside of the studio system, a Neon distribution may grant Weerasethakul a wider reach post-Cannes.

Check out the trailer below: