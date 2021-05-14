Michael Jai White Launches Jaigantic Studios, Promises Black Dynamite Sequel

Martial arts and action movie luminary Michael Jai White announced this week that he’s officially launching his Jaigantic Studios venture in his home state of Connecticut, with a slew of projects coming down the pipeline in the near future. The mini-major studio has a western starring White, The Outlaw Johnny Black, in post-production now, set to release later this year. But what’s sure to grab fans’ attention most is a promised sequel to the beloved 2009 blaxploitation satire Black Dynamite, which also starred White.

Jaigantic Studios will officially open in July in New Haven, CT, to be used on a wide slate of film, TV and commercial projects. The studio is intended to provide professional training and apprenticeships to the local filmmaking community, and will no doubt benefit from the Hollywood figure cast by White, the star of everything from Spawn and Mortal Kombat: Legacy to countless direct-to-VOD action thrillers and martial arts films.

White’s career has included appearances in the likes of The Dark Knight and others, but fans retain a special fondness for the pitch-perfect comedy of Black Dynamite, which was also turned into an Adult Swim series of the same name for several seasons. According to Variety, the long-awaited sequel will apparently be both written and directed by White, and is slated for production later this year. This would be a deviation from the original film, which was directed by Scott Sanders, who also went on to direct the upcoming Outlaw Johnny Black. That film is reportedly due to premiere on Thanksgiving, presumably on video-on-demand.

Regardless, we can’t wait to see the kinds of projects that Michael Jai White is able to produce with his own studio at his disposal. Here’s hoping there’s more Black Dynamite news to share, sooner rather than later.