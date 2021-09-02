Disaster Movies Don't Get Bigger or Dumber Than This First Moonfall Trailer

All these years after Mr. Show, it looks like Bob Odenkirk and David Cross will finally get their wish—man is going to blow up the damn moon if this first trailer for Roland Emmerich’s Moonfall is to be believed. Although what you’re probably saying right now is “a big budget disaster movie by Roland Emmerich, he of Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow fame? What year is it again?”

Yes, Emmerich is going to be looking to outdo his last big-budget disaster go-round, which came 12 years ago in the form of 2012. This man occupies a truly unique position in the Hollywood scene, in the sense that he gets to direct films with premises that would usually be limited to low-budget dreck from The Asylum, but then he gets a $140 million budget to run wild. We’re not in any way trying to make this film sound more absurd than it is. Just look at the synopsis below, which explains it is indeed about the moon colliding with Earth:

In Moonfall, a mysterious force knocks the Moon from its orbit around Earth and sends it hurtling on a collision course with life as we know it. With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler (Academy Award® winner Halle Berry) is convinced she has the key to saving us all – but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson, “Midway”) and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (John Bradley, “Game of Thrones”) believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.

Glancing at the trailer, it seems clear that an alien intelligence or something is involved, as what look like swarms of nanobots are seen attacking astronauts and generally wreaking havoc. The cast, meanwhile, feels like it was selected by throwing darts at a Hollywood phonebook, as Moonfall stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson and Samwell Tarly himself, actor John Bradley, in addition to Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, and Donald Sutherland. We can’t wait to see the crotchety scientist/President that Sutherland will no doubt be inhabiting in particular.

Lionsgate is currently planning a theatrical release for Moonfall on Feb. 4, 2022, hopefully at a time when the COVID pandemic will have decreased in severity. Check out the utterly bonkers first trailer below.