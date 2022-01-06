The Moon Is Public Enemy Number One in the Moonfall Trailer

Do you ever worry that one day the Moon will get fed up with our shit and decide to fly out of orbit and directly toward Earth to demolish every living thing? Me too.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly what’s happening to the characters in Moonfall. Co-written and directed by Roland Emmerich, who has something of a penchant for watching planet Earth get absolutely wrecked (see: Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow), the film follows conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman (Game of Thrones’ John Bradley) who makes a shocking discovery that the Moon is indeed out of orbit and on a warpath to destroy Earth. It was only a matter of time, right?

From there, K.C. teams up with two astronauts, Jocinda Fowler (Halle Berry) and Brian Harper (Patrick Wilson), and the unlikely trio take a Hail Mary trip into space to try to stop the Moon from wreaking havoc. Also in the cast are Michael Peña, Charlie Plummer, Kelly Yu, Donald Sutherland, Eme Ikwuakor, Carolina Bartczak, Maxim Roy, Stephen Bogaert and Azriel Dalman.

You can check out the official trailer here, which features CGI explosions, space-races, incredible one-liners (“If the moon really is what you think it is, suit up”), and what is slated to be one of the most iconic images of 2022: A spaceship with “screw the moon” written on the side.

Take a look:

Moonfall hits theaters on February 4, 2022.