Mortal Kombat Is Getting a Sequel, Written by Moon Knight's Jeremy Slater

Fatalities all around, folks—New Line Cinema and parent Warner Bros. haven’t had enough of the bloodshed just yet, and have confirmed the existence of an upcoming Mortal Kombat 2. The sequel to 2021’s bloody videogame adaptation is to be written by Moon Knight scribe Jeremy Slater. It’s not yet known if it would be directed by the last installment’s helmer, Simon McQuoid.

Slater has been a very busy Hollywood writer as of late, writing both Moon Knight and the upcoming Thread for Screen Gems, along with Travis Knight’s Uprising and an upcoming adaptation of Stephen King’s The Tommyknockers for Universal. He was also the creator and co-showrunner of FOX’s well-liked The Exorcist series.

Last year’s Mortal Kombat, meanwhile, received middling reviews from critics and fans, who seemed to appreciate its sheer bloodiness and gory deaths, but criticized its disjointed storyline and deviation from the videogame source material via the introduction of a new protagonist, Cole Young (Lewis Tan). The film was seen by some as lacking the one-on-one fight scenes that the videogame franchise is known for, as well as being heavily reliant on CGI for entirely digital characters such as Goro. It’s a good example of how modern technology can still struggle to compete with the charm of practical effects, such as the very impressive Goro costume seen in Paul W. S. Anderson’s original Mortal Kombat film in 1995.

Still, perhaps this Mortal Kombat sequel will give us more of the traditional tournament structure we were denied in 2021? We’ll just have to wait and see, but we fully expect to see characters such as Sub-Zero revived with the aid of a little Plot Magic along the way. We’ll bring you more information on this new Mortal Kombat as it arrives.