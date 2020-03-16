Spoiler Alert! Illustrates the Formula for Every Fantasy and Zombie Movie

Will the Chosen One defeat the evil wizard? Will teens rebel against their dystopian government? Will scientists discover a cure for the zombie outbreak?

If you watch a lot of movies, chances are you know the answers to those questions. Hollywood loves a successful plot formula, and a new book celebrates that predictability. Titled Spoiler Alert! The Badass Book of Movie Plots, it takes 38 film genres and “distills each down into a single template.” Every page boasts charming illustrations that highlight the most recognizable elements of a given genre, including everything from key lines of dialogue to character archetypes to essential props.

Created by Steven Espinoza, Kathleen Fernandez-Vander Kaay and Chris Vander Kaay, the book provides a humorous look at the Hollywood clichés audiences adore. So whether you’re a fan of jungle exploration dramas, animated family films or serial killer thrillers, Spoiler Alert! will have something for you.

Laurence King Publishing will release the book on March 31st, but you don’t have to wait to begin reading. We’re excited to share an exclusive excerpt from the book, spanning the “Fantasy Epic” and “Zombie Film” chapters. If you love what you see below, you can pre-order Spoiler Alert! here.

Excerpted from Spoiler Alert! The Badass Book of Movie Plots by Steven Espinoza, Kathleen Fernandez-Vander Kaay & Chris Vander. Copyright © 2020 by Steven Espinoza, Kathleen Fernandez-Vander Kaay & Chris Vander Kaay. Excerpted by permission of Laurence King Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved. No part of this excerpt may be reproduced or reprinted without permission in writing from the publisher.